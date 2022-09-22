Global Renewable Chemicals Market Report 2022: Rising Industrialization in Developing Nations Fuels Sector

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Chemicals Market Share, Size, Trends By Product Type, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global renewable chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 296.71 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The demand for renewable chemicals is expected to increase in the coming years. Greater demand for sustainable solutions from the pharmaceutical, agriculture, and food & beverages sectors, rising industrialization in developing nations, and depletion of fossil fuels drive the growth of the market. Governments across the globe are introducing stringent emission regulations and investing in a circular economy to promote the adoption of renewable and green chemicals.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience growth during the forecast period on account of rising demand from the automotive and transportation, food and beverage, and personal care sectors. Strengthening the automotive sector, rising prices of crude oil, and greater environmental awareness boosts the growth of the industry.
The different products analyzed in the report include alcohols, biopolymers, polyhydroxy alkanoates, starch blends, polylactic acid, regenerated cellulose, platform chemical, organic acids, and others. The alcohol segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021. Bio-alcohol is increasingly being used in the industrial, food and beverage, transportation, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors.
The end-user industries using renewable chemical include chemicals, agriculture, textiles, environment, transportation, food and beverage, packaging, bio-medical, and others. The demand for renewable chemical from the packaging sector is expected to increase during the forecast period. Growth in packaging waste and increasing environmental concerns are factors expected to boost the growth of the segment. Growth in e-commerce platforms and food delivery platforms are factors expected to provide growth opportunities in the coming years.
Renewable Chemicals Market Report Highlights
- The alcohol segment accounted for a significant share in 2021 owing to increasing demand for bio-alcohols in transportation, personal care, and energy and power sectors
- The packaging segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period on account of inclination of consumers toward use of sustainable packaging solutions and greater concerns regarding packaging wastage
- Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021 owing to greater application in packaging and pharmaceutical sectors and rising prices of crude oil in the region
- The global renewable chemical market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with a global presence including BASF, BioAmber, BioMCN, Braskem, Cobalt Technologies, Corbion Nv, DSM, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp, and NatureWorks LLC
The publisher has segmented the renewable chemicals market report based on product, end-use, and region:
Renewable Chemicals, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Alcohols
- Biopolymers
- Polyhydroxy Alkanoates (PHA)
- Starch Blends
- Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Regenerated Cellulose
- Platform Chemicals
- Organic Acids
- Others
Renewable Chemicals, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Chemical
- Agriculture
- Textiles
- Environment
- Transportation
- Food and Beverage
- Packaging
- Bio-Medical
- Others
Renewable Chemicals, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Renewable Chemicals Market Insights
5. Global Renewable Chemicals Market, by Product
6. Global Renewable Chemicals Market, by End-Use
7. Global Renewable Chemicals Market, by Geography
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Amyris
- BASF
- BioAmber
- Bio methanol Chemie Nederland B.V
- BioMCN
- Braskem
- Cobalt Technologies
- Corbion Nv
- DSM
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products
- Genomatica
- Metabolix Inc.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp
- Myriant Corporation
- NatureWorks LLC.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3mts4
Attachment