Global Renewable Chemicals Market Report 2022: Rising Industrialization in Developing Nations Fuels Sector

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Chemicals Market Share, Size, Trends By Product Type, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global renewable chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 296.71 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The demand for renewable chemicals is expected to increase in the coming years. Greater demand for sustainable solutions from the pharmaceutical, agriculture, and food & beverages sectors, rising industrialization in developing nations, and depletion of fossil fuels drive the growth of the market. Governments across the globe are introducing stringent emission regulations and investing in a circular economy to promote the adoption of renewable and green chemicals.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience growth during the forecast period on account of rising demand from the automotive and transportation, food and beverage, and personal care sectors. Strengthening the automotive sector, rising prices of crude oil, and greater environmental awareness boosts the growth of the industry.



The different products analyzed in the report include alcohols, biopolymers, polyhydroxy alkanoates, starch blends, polylactic acid, regenerated cellulose, platform chemical, organic acids, and others. The alcohol segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021. Bio-alcohol is increasingly being used in the industrial, food and beverage, transportation, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors.



The end-user industries using renewable chemical include chemicals, agriculture, textiles, environment, transportation, food and beverage, packaging, bio-medical, and others. The demand for renewable chemical from the packaging sector is expected to increase during the forecast period. Growth in packaging waste and increasing environmental concerns are factors expected to boost the growth of the segment. Growth in e-commerce platforms and food delivery platforms are factors expected to provide growth opportunities in the coming years.



Renewable Chemicals Market Report Highlights

The alcohol segment accounted for a significant share in 2021 owing to increasing demand for bio-alcohols in transportation, personal care, and energy and power sectors

The packaging segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period on account of inclination of consumers toward use of sustainable packaging solutions and greater concerns regarding packaging wastage

Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021 owing to greater application in packaging and pharmaceutical sectors and rising prices of crude oil in the region

The global renewable chemical market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with a global presence including BASF, BioAmber, BioMCN, Braskem, Cobalt Technologies, Corbion Nv, DSM, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp, and NatureWorks LLC

The publisher has segmented the renewable chemicals market report based on product, end-use, and region:



Renewable Chemicals, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Alcohols

Biopolymers

Polyhydroxy Alkanoates (PHA)

Starch Blends

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Regenerated Cellulose

Platform Chemicals

Organic Acids

Others

Renewable Chemicals, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Chemical

Agriculture

Textiles

Environment

Transportation

Food and Beverage

Packaging

Bio-Medical

Others

Renewable Chemicals, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Renewable Chemicals Market Insights



5. Global Renewable Chemicals Market, by Product



6. Global Renewable Chemicals Market, by End-Use



7. Global Renewable Chemicals Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Amyris

BASF

BioAmber

Bio methanol Chemie Nederland B.V

BioMCN

Braskem

Cobalt Technologies

Corbion Nv

DSM

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

Genomatica

Metabolix Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp

Myriant Corporation

NatureWorks LLC.

