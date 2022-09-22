At 11.7% CAGR, Lithium-ion Battery Binders Market Size to Surpass US$ 3,588.7 Million by 2030 | Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Chemistry Dominates Lithium-ion Battery Binders Market

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights have published a new report titled, “ Lithium-ion Battery Binders Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030’” analyzed By Material (PVDF, Hydrophilic, N-Methyl pyrrolidone (NMP), Styrene Butadiene Copolymer (SBR), Carboxymethyl cellulose lithium (CMC-Li)), By Process (Solvent Based Processing, Water based Processing), By Application (Anodes, Cathodes, Separators, Electrolytes Solvents) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030.

The lithium-ion battery binders market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 1,489.1 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 3,588.7 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 11.7%.

Lithium-ion Battery Binders Overview

The battery binder can be perceived as the materials which are accountable for possessing the active material fragments inside the electrode of a lithium-ion battery (LIB) combined to sustain a robust association between the electrode and the connections. These binding materials are generally inert and hold a crucial role in the manufacturing process of the battery.

Batteries comprise electrode coatings that expedite the electrochemical reactions that are essential to provide electrical energy. The battery binders utilized in these coatings are usually only a minor proportion of the entire weight of a battery, however, they are important to battery cell manufacturing and offer a comprehensive scale of advantages, ranging from safety improvements and energy density to potential and more.

Numerous Beneficial Properties of Lithium-ion Battery Binders Resulting in Increased Demand

Li-ion battery is basically an electrically-powered battery generally employed in consumer electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, among other commodities. It is significant to note that specialty binder materials such as SBR, Hydrophilic, and PVDF are utilized in lithium-ion battery technology to keep the active material fragments altogether and in reach with the current collectors, in particular, the Copper Foil (Cu foil) or the Aluminum Foil (Al foil). The use of hydrophilic binders (Revised Styrene-Butadiene Copolymer) in lithium-ion electrode assembly can pave its way to a cleaner, simpler and comparatively more cost-effective cell processing, which is primarily driving the demand for li-ion battery binders. In addition, the hydrophilic binders also allow battery technology manufacturers to accomplish greater cell capacity whilst utilizing limited binder material. Owing to such beneficial properties, the global lithium-ion battery binders market is projected to rise significantly over the forecast period.

Besides that, the swift digital technology advances in lithium-ion battery binders are also allowing effective production, diversifying the portfolio, efficient operational maintenance, and sales inspection, hence estimated to accelerate the market growth in the forthcoming years. Other than that, the multiplying demand for decentralized networks, smart storage, intelligent automation, as well as surging household incomes in thriving swift evolving economies are some of the other essential factors that are projected to offer significant growth to the global lithium-ion battery binders market in the coming years.

Lithium-ion Battery Binders Market Segmentation

The lithium-ion battery binders market is segmented on the basis of material, process, application, and region.

By Material

PVDF

Hydrophilic

N-Methyl pyrrolidone (NMP)

Styrene Butadiene Copolymer (SBR)

Carboxymethyl cellulose lithium (CMC-Li)

By Process

Solvent Based Processing

Water based Processing

By Application

Anodes

Cathodes

Separators

Electrolytes Solvents

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Lithium-ion Battery Binders Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in lithium-ion battery binders market are:

Solvey

Targray

BASF

APV Engineered Coatings

Fujifilm

synthomer PLC

Ashland

ZEON CORPORATION

XIAMEN TOB NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co., LTD.

Daikin

Elcan Industries

Arkema

Kureha

