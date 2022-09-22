Global Medical Simulation Market Report 2022: Government and Non-Government Initiatives to Increase the Skilled Training of Healthcare Workers Driving Sector

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Simulation Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical simulation market is growing at a considerable CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The factors that augment the growth of the market include a rise in the number of healthcare workers, an increase in demand for a user-friendly interface, an increase in n demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures, and training of complex cases.

Moreover, the need to increase patient safety and reduce medical errors is also estimated as one of the major factors. For instance, as per the analysis of NCBI, every year around 250,000 deaths occur due to medical error. According to the analysis of The Johns Hopkins University, deaths due to medical error are estimated to be the third leading cause of death, behind cancer and cardiovascular disease. The need for tackling these unnecessary death rates is further surged up the demand for medical simulations to assist, doctors, nurses, surgeons, or any other healthcare worker to understand the procedures.

In addition to this, government and non-government initiatives to increase the skilled training of healthcare workers also contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Advanced Initiative in Medical Simulation (AIMS) Board and SSH established the Bob Waters Memorial Scholarship Fund to support students in healthcare simulation every year by providing motivation and scholarships.

However, the high cost of simulators, difficulty in attaining multimodal simulation, and lack of complete real situation are some of the restraints that are estimated to challenge the growth of the market in the forecast period. Conversely, technological advancements in the medical field, researches in the field, and a rise in the number of market players with innovative solutions are the opportunity estimated for the market players. The lack of healthcare professionals, and raising awareness of simulation education in emerging countries, are all likely to provide profitable opportunities for market players.

