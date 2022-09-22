Regenerated Cellulose Market worth $27.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market size of global Regenerated Cellulose Market is estimated to be USD 18.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as Growing demand in the fabric industry which includes both the textile and apparel industry coupled with growing awareness towards sustainability and biodegradability, support market growth. Restraints for the market are the availability of cheaper substitutes and the shortage of raw materials that moderately hamper the growth of the global regenerated cellulose market. Opportunities in the regenerated cellulose market are the adoption of new innovative technologies to produce regenerated cellulose and its uses in making various hygienic products. Moreover, the stringent rules and regulations concerning cellulose acetate products are the major challenge for the regenerated cellulose market.

By type, Fibers accounted for the largest share in 2021

Fibers are estimated to be the largest share of the Regenerated Cellulose Market. These fibers are produced from natural cellulose, which undergoes several chemical processes. These fibers have some excellent properties which help them to use in various end-use industries such as the Fiber industry, automotive, agriculture, packaging, and others. Several types of fibers are very popular nowadays such as Viscose, Modal, Lyocell, and others. Each of them has a different manufacturing process. The major players in today’s scenario adopting these fibers to develop eco-friendly, sustainable, safe, products adhering to government regulations and norms.

By Source, Wood Pulp accounted for the largest share in 2021

Wood Pulp is estimated to be the largest market for Regenerated Cellulose Market. Regenerated cellulose derived from wood pulp is widely used in several applications, especially where high tensile strength, high wet tenacity, high abrasion resistance, and excellent absorbing capacity are required. With the help of these properties, they are used in wide applications such as in the making of tire cords, farming ropes, and others.

By Manufacturing Process, the Regenerated Cellulose Market Viscose segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

Viscose is estimated to be the largest market for Regenerated Cellulose Market. Viscose production technology is used to provide several characteristics such as good absorbency, temperature resistance, smoothness, softness, high wet tenacity, high tensile strength, high abrasion resistance, etc. Due to all these properties provided by Viscose Manufacturing technology, it is used in a variety of applications in the making of fashionable dresses, innerwear, outerwear, sportswear, bedding, curtains, rugs, towels, and others. The products manufactured from this technology are also washable and lightweight material.

By End Use Industry, Regenerated Cellulose Market, Fabric segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

The fabric industry is estimated to be the largest market for the Regenerated cellulose Market. Growing concerns about the growing population, variable fashion styles, and surging demand for eco-friendly fabrics are a few factors that support the growth of Regenerated cellulose in the Fabric industry.



APAC is projected to account for the largest share of Regenerated Cellulose in 2021

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for Regenerated Cellulose Market during the forecast period. Regenerated cellulose is largely used for manufacturing eco-friendly fabrics in India, China, Japan, Pakistan, Indonesia, and others. The increasing population and favorable government initiatives in these countries are boosting industrialization, which, in turn, is leading to the high demand for Regenerated Cellulose in APAC.

Regenerated Cellulose comprises major manufacturers such as Sateri (China), Lenzing AG (Austria), Grasim Industries Limited (India), Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany), Fulida Group (China), and Eastman Chemical Company (US) are the key players operating in the Regenerated Cellulose Market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Regenerated Cellulose Market.



