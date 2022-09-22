AgiiPlus Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SHANGHAI, China and SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgiiPlus Inc. (“AgiiPlus”), a leading work solutions provider for rapid-change, quick-pivot enterprises in China and Singapore, announced on September 16, 2022, that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “proposed offering”). AgiiPlus has applied to list its Class A ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "AGII". AgiiPlus aims to raise up to $40 million in the IPO. Tiger Brokers is acting as the sole underwriter and book-running manager for the proposed offering.



About AgiiPlus

Founded in 2016, AgiiPlus is one of the fastest-growing work solutions providers with a one-stop solution capability in China and Singapore. Relying on its proprietary technologies, AgiiPlus offers transformative working solutions to its enterprise customers, including a SaaS-based office marketplace to match enterprises with property owners, customized renovation and maintenance with smart building solutions, high-quality flexible workspace with plug-in software and on-demand enterprise services.

AgiiPlus has established an innovative business model called S²aaS - Space & Software as a Solution, which combines “Software as a Service” and “Space as a Service”. It adapts property technology, SaaS-based office marketplace and high-quality physical workspace to provide integrated work solutions and improve work efficiency for enterprise customers.

AgiiPlus managed to obtain exceptional operating efficiency under large-scale expansion, and performed as the industry’s excellence by continuously maintaining a positive operating cash flow. AgiiPlus has generated a compounded annual revenue growth rate of approximately 125% from 2016 to 2021. Revenues in 2021 increased by 29% compared to 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 31, 2021, AgiiPlus had served over 35,000 enterprise clients and 320,000 online members with a CHIPS system managed area of more than 750,000 square meters (approximately 7.75 million square feet). AgiiPlus operates 61 physical flexible workspaces across Tier-1 and gateway cities in China and Singapore.

