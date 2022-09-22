Global Lead Acid Battery Market Report 2022: Increasing Investment from Emerging Economies Propels Sector

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lead Acid Battery Market By Type, By Technology, By Construction Method, By End-Use and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lead acid battery market size is expected to reach USD 65.98 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The market is expected to grow owing to the rising demand for lead acid batteries from various end-use industries, such as automotive and industrial. Moreover, the market is anticipated to benefit from the growing demand for lead acid batteries from emerging economies, such as China and India.



The automotive industry is one of the major consumers of lead acid batteries, and the market is expected to grow owing to the increasing sales of automobiles in emerging economies. Moreover, the market is anticipated to benefit from the growing demand for lead acid batteries from the industrial sector. The market is expected to grow owing to the rising demand for lead acid batteries from various end-use industries, such as automotive and industrial.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for lead acid batteries, with a revenue CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow owing to the increasing sales of automobiles in China and India. The market in the region is also anticipated to benefit from the growing demand for lead acid batteries from the industrial sector.



Steady market revenue growth of lead acid batteries is expected to continue as the global automotive industry expands. Increasing environmental concerns and government regulations are also likely to support demand for lead acid batteries over the forecast period.



The lead-acid batteries are a type of battery which uses lead and lead oxide plates submerged in an electrolyte solution of water and sulfuric acid to produce electrical energy. These batteries have been used for over 150 years and are one of the most popular types of batteries in the world due to their low cost, high power density, and good cycle life. Lead-acid batteries are used in a variety of applications, including automotive, UPS, golf carts, and forklifts.



Most of the world's lead-acid batteries are used in vehicles, however, their use is also gaining popularity in other applications such as backup power for telecom towers and solar energy systems. Large lead-acid batteries are also used to provide backup power for telephone exchange equipment. Lead-acid batteries are widely used in standby power supplies for communication systems and computer networks, as well as uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) for both industrial and domestic applications. Lead-acid batteries have been the preferred choice of battery for automotive starter applications due to their high discharge current capability, reliability, and low cost.

For the purpose of this report, the author has segmented lead acid battery market based on type, construction, technology, end-use, and region:Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Stationary

Motive

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Utility

Transportation

Industrial

Commercial & Residential

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Basic

Advanced

Construction Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Flooded

Vrla (valve regulated lead-acid) Battery

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Lead Acid Battery Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Lead Acid Battery Market By Technology, Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Lead Acid Battery Market By Construction Method Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Lead Acid Battery Market By End-User Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Lead Acid Battery Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Advanced Power Solutions VN

Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd.

Narada

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Crown Battery

NorthStar

Hitachi Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odxlaz