Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market Report 2022: Increase in the Purchasing Power of Consumers Propelling Sector Forward

The global anti-ageing cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 75.81 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. Growing awareness about the benefits of anti-aging products, such as reducing wrinkles and fine lines and providing a youthful appearance, is projected to fuel the growth of this market.

The global anti-aging cosmetics market is growing at a rapid pace due to the aging population and the changing lifestyles. The increase in the purchasing power of consumers and the availability of new products are also some of the factors driving the market growth.



Technological advancement and significant investment in Research & Development (R&D) activities are projected to boost the anti-aging cosmetics market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the commercialization of new products with innovative packaging and claims is also expected to supplement the market demand. The increased adoption of natural ingredients in cosmetic formulations to minimize skin aging effects is projected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players over the next few years.



The global anti-aging cosmetics market is anticipated to generate significant revenue on account of the growing geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of skin disorders. Furthermore, the rising awareness about personal appearance and the growing disposable income are projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



The prevalence of skin conditions, such as acne, blemishes, and dark spots, is expected to increase the demand for anti-ageing cosmetics among consumers. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is also expected to drive the growth of this market. In addition, the increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumers are projected to fuel the growth of this market.



In July 2021, Shiseido launched "anti-aging cosmetics" in the Chinese market under the brand "Cle de Peau Beaute." The product contains an ingredient called "subtilisin," which is derived from subtilisin B, an enzyme produced by Bacillus subtilis, a bacteria found in soil. This ingredient is said to break down dead skin cells and increase the turnover of new skin cells, leading to smoother and more youthful skin.

The facial use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the growing trend of using anti-aging cosmetics among millennials. Also, the increase in the geriatric population and the rising awareness about anti-aging products are projected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The hair care segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing focus on hair care among consumers. Also, the rising awareness about the benefits of using anti-aging hair care products is projected to fuel market growth.

The global anti-aging cosmetics market is fragmented in terms of distribution channels. The offline channel is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period due to the growing preference for buying products from physical stores. On the other hand, the online channel is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growing trend of online shopping.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period on account of the rapidly growing population and economic development in countries, such as China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the growing awareness about the benefits of anti-ageing cosmetics is projected to boost the growth of this market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, the author has segmented the anti-ageing cosmetics market based on application, treatment type, type, distribution channel and region:Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2030)

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Eye Care

Others

Distribution Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2030)

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

Cosmetic Stores

Online Stores

Others

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2030)

Cream

Lotion

Serum

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

L'Oreal Professional

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Estee Lauder Inc.

Coty Inc.

Belersdorf AG

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Natura & Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Kao Corporation.

