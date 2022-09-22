Quest Software Announces Public Beta for SharePlex for PostgreSQL

Database replication software enables customers to implement bi-directional PostgreSQL replication for scaling, high availability and disaster recovery



Software solution lets customers replace mission-critical Oracle databases with PostgreSQL

SharePlex for PostgreSQL expands Quest’s commitment to heterogeneous dynamic data movement



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the public beta of SharePlex for PostgreSQL. SharePlex is the industry-leading database management and replication solution designed to help customers ensure high availability and facilitate the movement of data between platforms.

Businesses are under increasing pressure to get more value from their data while simultaneously driving down cost. In addition, database administrators (DBAs) are trying to ensure database operations run smoothly while ensuring data resiliency through high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) efforts.

Businesses looking to replace mission-critical Oracle databases typically opt for PostgreSQL, due to the similarities and compatibility features provided by PostgreSQL. While the databases provide similar functionality, there are still significant challenges for the most business-critical applications, namely maintaining interoperability between related systems and building highly available, distributed PostgreSQL clusters. SharePlex for PostgreSQL helps customers drive broader Oracle data availability to drive their business forward.

To meet those needs, Quest has introduced SharePlex for PostgreSQL, which allows users to:

Bi-directionally replicate from PostgreSQL to PostgreSQL

Automatically fix out-of-sync conditions with conflict resolution

Replication from PostgreSQL to Oracle

Publish PostgreSQL changes to Kafka for real-time analytics and integrations

“As enterprise companies look to move their critical Oracle workloads to PostgreSQL, they need trusted vendors to help fill the missing functionality gaps. Quest is committed to supporting customers' evolving needs by adding new platforms,” said Bharath Vasudevan, Vice President Product Management and Marketing for Quest ISM. “With the release of SharePlex for PostgreSQL, we are empowering organizations to cost-effectively improve their data operations.”

"Enterprises have depended on SharePlex for Oracle for two decades to support HA, DR, scaling and integration use cases. SharePlex support of the same capabilities for PostgreSQL will enable the types of flexible database architectures required to replace mission-critical Oracle workloads with PostgreSQL,” said Rick Schiller, Senior Product Manager for SharePlex.

For more information on SharePlex for PostgreSQL, please visit: https://www.quest.com/products/shareplex/

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge, from maximizing the value of their data, to Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cybersecurity resilience. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to become data empowered, deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

Media Contact:

Mariah Gauthier

Highwire Public Relations

Quest@highwirepr.com