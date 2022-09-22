Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT Official Global Launching on September 22, 2022

Seoul, Korea, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea – September 22, 2022 – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its subsidiary in Indonesia, PT Gravity Game Link (“GGL”), has officially launched Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT in global on September 22, 2022.

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT applies P2E system to The Labyrinth of Ragnarok, a mobile Time Effective MMOPRG game, and the game is the first NFT title using Ragnarok IP which has high recognition globally including Southeast Asia.

Over 1 million downloads have been reached on the first day of its re-opening in South East Asia on April 27, 2022, and the game ranked as the second and the third in the top-grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand and the Philippines, respectively. The game also ranked first in the best new free games on Google Play Store in the Philippines.

PT Gravity Game Link (“GGL”), Gravity’s subsidiary in Indonesia, is publishing The Ragnarok Labyrinth NTF in global excluding only few countries such as China, Japan, and Korea. The publisher will provide users with a variety of events including in-game items and On-buff points.

[Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT_Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheLabyrinthofRagnarok/

