Multi-Core Processor Global Market to Reach $130.43 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global multi-core processor market is expected to grow from $67.89 billion in 2021 to $77.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The multi-core processor market is expected to grow to $130.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.
North America was the largest region in the multi-core processor market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the multi-core processor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The increase in demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the multi-core processor market going forward. A Smartphone refers to a handheld electronic gadget that furnishes a connection to a cellular network and the internet. Smartphones with multi-core processors are helpful for handling and executing tasks and can perform more and heavier apps simultaneously.
For instance, in August 2020, according to the Statistics Bureau of Japan, a government agency, the usage rate for smartphones was 68.3%, indicating that more than 70% of people in the age group between 13 and 59 years use smartphones. Therefore, an increase in demand for smartphones is driving the growth of the multi-core processor market.
Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the multi-core processor market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products for multicore processors to meet consumer demand. For instance, in February 2021, Intel, a US-based manufacturer of microprocessors, introduced the Intel Core X-Series of desktop processors, which is the 10th generation of Intel Core CPUs.
The product has a maximum boosted clock speed of 4.8GHz, with the core count climbing as high as 18 and the thread count reaching 3. The product also supports 256GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and updated Intel turbo boost max technology.
In February 2022, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), a US-based producer of semiconductor products and devices, acquired Xilinx, Inc. for a deal amount of $50 billion. The acquisition is expected to enable AMD to offer the strongest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing solutions in the industry. Xilinx, Inc. is a US-based developer of multi-core processors and programmable logic solutions.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Octa Core Processors; Hexa Core Processors; Quad Core Processors; Dual Core Processors
2) By Application: Computer; Smart Mobile Device; Other Applications
3) By End-User: Consumer Electronics; Automotive; Telecommunications; Energy; Healthcare; Other End-Users
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Multi-Core Processor Market Characteristics
3. Multi-Core Processor Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Multi-Core Processor
5. Multi-Core Processor Market Size And Growth
6. Multi-Core Processor Market Segmentation
7. Multi-Core Processor Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Multi-Core Processor Market
9. China Multi-Core Processor Market
10. India Multi-Core Processor Market
11. Japan Multi-Core Processor Market
12. Australia Multi-Core Processor Market
13. Indonesia Multi-Core Processor Market
14. South Korea Multi-Core Processor Market
15. Western Europe Multi-Core Processor Market
16. UK Multi-Core Processor Market
17. Germany Multi-Core Processor Market
18. France Multi-Core Processor Market
19. Eastern Europe Multi-Core Processor Market
20. Russia Multi-Core Processor Market
21. North America Multi-Core Processor Market
22. USA Multi-Core Processor Market
23. South America Multi-Core Processor Market
24. Brazil Multi-Core Processor Market
25. Middle East Multi-Core Processor Market
26. Africa Multi-Core Processor Market
27. Multi-Core Processor Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Multi-Core Processor Market
29. Multi-Core Processor Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- ARM Holdings
- Apple Inc.
- Mediatek Inc.
- Applied Micro Circuits
- NXP Semiconductors
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Qualcomm
- Broadcom
- Spreadtrum Communication
- Cavium
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrsw2