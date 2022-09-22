Multi-Core Processor Global Market to Reach $130.43 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multi-core processor market is expected to grow from $67.89 billion in 2021 to $77.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The multi-core processor market is expected to grow to $130.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.



North America was the largest region in the multi-core processor market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the multi-core processor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the multi-core processor market going forward. A Smartphone refers to a handheld electronic gadget that furnishes a connection to a cellular network and the internet. Smartphones with multi-core processors are helpful for handling and executing tasks and can perform more and heavier apps simultaneously.

For instance, in August 2020, according to the Statistics Bureau of Japan, a government agency, the usage rate for smartphones was 68.3%, indicating that more than 70% of people in the age group between 13 and 59 years use smartphones. Therefore, an increase in demand for smartphones is driving the growth of the multi-core processor market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the multi-core processor market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products for multicore processors to meet consumer demand. For instance, in February 2021, Intel, a US-based manufacturer of microprocessors, introduced the Intel Core X-Series of desktop processors, which is the 10th generation of Intel Core CPUs.

The product has a maximum boosted clock speed of 4.8GHz, with the core count climbing as high as 18 and the thread count reaching 3. The product also supports 256GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and updated Intel turbo boost max technology.



In February 2022, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), a US-based producer of semiconductor products and devices, acquired Xilinx, Inc. for a deal amount of $50 billion. The acquisition is expected to enable AMD to offer the strongest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing solutions in the industry. Xilinx, Inc. is a US-based developer of multi-core processors and programmable logic solutions.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Octa Core Processors; Hexa Core Processors; Quad Core Processors; Dual Core Processors

2) By Application: Computer; Smart Mobile Device; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Consumer Electronics; Automotive; Telecommunications; Energy; Healthcare; Other End-Users





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Multi-Core Processor Market Characteristics



3. Multi-Core Processor Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Multi-Core Processor



5. Multi-Core Processor Market Size And Growth



6. Multi-Core Processor Market Segmentation

7. Multi-Core Processor Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Multi-Core Processor Market

9. China Multi-Core Processor Market



10. India Multi-Core Processor Market



11. Japan Multi-Core Processor Market



12. Australia Multi-Core Processor Market



13. Indonesia Multi-Core Processor Market



14. South Korea Multi-Core Processor Market



15. Western Europe Multi-Core Processor Market



16. UK Multi-Core Processor Market



17. Germany Multi-Core Processor Market



18. France Multi-Core Processor Market



19. Eastern Europe Multi-Core Processor Market



20. Russia Multi-Core Processor Market



21. North America Multi-Core Processor Market



22. USA Multi-Core Processor Market



23. South America Multi-Core Processor Market



24. Brazil Multi-Core Processor Market



25. Middle East Multi-Core Processor Market



26. Africa Multi-Core Processor Market



27. Multi-Core Processor Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Multi-Core Processor Market



29. Multi-Core Processor Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Intel Corporation

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

ARM Holdings

Apple Inc.

Mediatek Inc.

Applied Micro Circuits

NXP Semiconductors

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Spreadtrum Communication

Cavium

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrsw2