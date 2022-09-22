Lab Automation Market Trends, Size, Application, Segmentation, Gross Revenue, Key Players Analysis aTORONTOnd Market is Expected to reace at a CAGR of 6.05% by 2028

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “ Global Lab Automation Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. This Lab Automation report comprises of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. The Lab Automation report makes your organization up to date with profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This market research report comprises several parameters which are thoroughly studied by the experts. The Lab Automation report provides company profiling of key players in this industry, carefully analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

The lab automation market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.05% in the forecast period by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on the lab automation market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The improving healthcare infrastructure is escalating the growth of the lab automation market.

Market Synopsis:-

Lab automation refers to the process in which specimen processing equipment is utilized with the purpose of performing clinical research. This process is carried out to develop new technology, for improving productivity and declining the time cycles.

The increase in demand for lab automation owing to the high accuracy and reproducibility acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the lab automation market. The rise in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industries and growth in demand for process automation for food safety accelerate the lab automation market growth.

The rise in adoption of these systems due to the standardization of workflows and stringent regulatory control in the healthcare industry further influences lab automation market. Additionally, research and development activities, surge in healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure and expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector positively affect the lab automation market. Furthermore, the integration of AI and analytical tools in laboratory workflows extends profitable opportunities to the lab automation market players in the forecast period

The Report Includes Six Parts, Dealing With:

Some of the major players operating in the Lab Automation market are

Beckman Coulter, Inc.,

Tecan Trading AG,

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Danaher,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Qiagen,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Siemens AG,

Hamilton Company,

Abbott,

Aurora Biomed Inc,

BD,

BioTek Instruments, Inc,

Brooks Automation, Inc.,

Cerner Corporation,

Biomérieux SA,

Eppendorf AG,

LabVantage Solutions, Inc,

LabWare

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the lab automation market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the lab automation market.

This lab automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on lab automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Market Segments: Lab Automation Market

By Product

Automated Workstations,

Microplate Readers,

Automated ELISA Systems,

Automated Nucleic Acid

Purification Systems

By Application



Drug Discovery,

Diagnostics,

Genomics Solutions,

Proteomics Solutions,

Microbiology

By End User



Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies,

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories,

Research and Academic Institutes,

Forensic Laboratories,

Environmental Testing Laboratories,

Food & Beverage Industry

Lab Automation Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the lab automation market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the lab automation market because of the presence of large pharmaceutical companies and surge in investment in drug discovery and genomics sector.

Lab Automation Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Lab Automation market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Lab automation market

TABLE OF CONTENTS



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

