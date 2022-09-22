With 6.7% CAGR, Mental Health Software Market Size to Surpass US$ 8.6 Billion by 2030 | Country Focused Market Research Report with Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2030

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report is titled as ‘ Mental Health Software Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030. An overview of conceptual frameworks, and analytical approaches to the mental health software market is the main objective of the report, which further consists of the market opportunity and insights of the data involved in the making of the respective market. Mental health software market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the near future. The mental health software market in 2022 is estimated for more than US$ 4.9 Bn and expected to reach at a value of US$ 8.6 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 6.7%.

Mental Health Software Introduction

Mental health software enables healthcare professionals and doctors to choose the best treatment plan for patients suffering from anxiety, depression, addiction, press, and other mental health conditions. This advanced software will allow users to schedule an online appointment with their doctors. It also facilitates the payment of medical bills with the help of mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers. The software also has the capability to retrieve laboratory data and pharmacy bills.

Mental Health Software Market Dynamics

Factors like going adoption of mental health software coupled with the government's initiation to promote the sound health of the citizens are increasing the demand for such software in the market. Moreover, increasing emphasis on subscription models along with elevating applications of telehealth as the means of patient care services is further fuelling the growth of the mental health software market. However, a shortage of IT professionals may hamper the growth of this market.

The global mental health software market is expected to increase at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for mental health services, supportive government initiation, and advancement in technology. Moreover, increasing demand for MHS software from emerging countries is further aiding the growth of this market.

Mental Health Software Market Segmentation

The global mental health software market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, mode of access, function, application, and region.

On the basis of deployment mode, the global mental health software market can be segmented into on-premise and subscription (cloud-based). On the basis of mode of access, the global mental health software market can be segmented into desktops/laptops and tablets/smartphones. On the basis of function, the global mental health software market can be segmented into telehealth, payroll, revenue cycle management, ledger, business intelligence, electronic health record (EHR) and clinical decision support. On the basis of application, the global mental health software market can be segmented into commercial and residential. The commercial segment is further fragmented into hospitals and clinics and others.

Mental Health Software Market Key Players

The global mental health software market is mainly dominated by Cerner Corporation, Core Solutions Inc., Credible Behavioral Health Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, MindLinc, Netsmart technologies Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, Qualifacts Systems Inc., Valant Medical Solutions Inc. and Welligent Inc.

Mental Health Software Market Regional Overview & Analysis

On the basis of region, the global mental health software market is segmented into six regions namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. North America mental health software market is expected to be the most dominating market throughout the forecast period. Increasing behavior health reforms, and availability of government funding is boosting the need for the software globally. In addition, mental disorders coupled with the adoption of advanced and technical healthcare solutions is further promoting the growth of the mental health software market.

