FOUR20, One of Alberta’s Largest Cannabis Retailers, Opens its Doors in Ontario

Toronto, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOUR20 announces the opening of its first Ontario location with the retail store based in Kitchener, a city in southeastern Ontario. The opening is the first step in FOUR20’s expansion into the Ontario market with a focus on providing accessible cannabis education, improving the customer experience, and creating a confident budtender sales force.

“With the company seeing exponential growth in Alberta since its inception, the FOUR20 team has been looking forward to expanding into a new province and we are very excited for Kitchener to be the first location we open in Ontario,” said Amber Craig, Chief Merchandising Officer. “Our goal is to continue investing in our customers, providing transparency, education, accessibility, and inclusivity within cannabis through a best in-store experience.”

According to the Globe & Mail, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) commented that cannabis consumers are favourably disposed to in-store shopping with only 4% of retail sales made through the OCS website. FOUR20 has created a program that is designed for the cannabis community fostering strong relationships in the industry, providing customers with a source of trusted information, and curating an inclusive environment.

To align with the company’s values of accountability, community, innovation, and service, FOUR20 has built an industry-leading education platform for their employees that will be implemented in all new locations. This platform includes education on the latest product innovations and critical cannabis knowledge to ensure customers receive the best shopping experience in-store.

In the company’s quest to continue bringing first-class cannabis education to its customers, FOUR20 has brought cannabis experts to its leadership team. Dr. Ife Abiola, VP of Advocacy & Education, joined the 420 Clinic in 2016 and has become a recognized authority in the scientific and medical applications of cannabis. “With education at the forefront of our company ethos, providing education accessibility to our budtenders is of most importance,” says Dr. Ife Abiola. “We offer enhanced product knowledge and provide an understanding of the regulations required to operate successfully within a Canadian retail cannabis outlet.”

With FOUR20’s expansion into Ontario, the company continues to provide accessible cannabis education to the masses. As a retailer designed for the cannabis community, FOUR20’s new location is the beginning of its journey within Ontario offering a best-in-class retail experience.

About FOUR20: Our mantra has always been the same – to approach cannabis in a socially responsible manner, ensuring we’re providing our consumers with the best products, information, and customer service to guide your cannabis experience. We’re avid learners, caring community members, and changemakers. We’re a company committed to bringing on passionate individuals who are willing to lean into a new industry with enthusiasm and a strong desire to learn, and we like to have a little fun along the way.







