With 10.6% CAGR, Leadless Pacemakers Market Size to Surpass US$ 69.9 Million by 2030 | Country Focused Market Research Report with Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2030

A recent report issued by Reports & Insights titled "Leadless Pacemakers Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" outlines the market size, potential and deep understanding of the statistics geared towards the development of the respective market. The base year considered for the study is 2021, and the market size is projected from 2022-2030.

The global leadless pacemakers market in 2022 is estimated for more than US$ 31.3 Mn and expected to reach a value of US$ 69.9 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 10.6%.

Leadless Pacemakers Introduction

A medical device that assists a person’s heartbeat more regularly is known as the pacemaker. The artificial cardiac pacemaker is a tiny medical device placed in the chest of the patient through a surgical procedure in order to regulate the heartbeat of the person if it is slower or irregular than usual.

Basically, the artificial cardiac pacemaker provokes electrical impulses conveyed by electrodes in order to contract the heart muscle chambers and thereby pump blood. The pacemaker regulates and/or replaces the function of the electrical conduction system of the heart.

Further, leadless pacemakers have been recently introduced to the global market with some of the most essential benefits as well as few drawbacks. Primarily, the leadless pacemaker is much tinier than the usual transvenous pacemaker and more importantly, it can be put into the patient’s chest without any surgery as it is implanted through a femoral vein transcatheter approach. Owing to such benefits, the leadless pacemakers are projected to witness huge demand in the global market in the forthcoming years.

Leadless Pacemakers Market Dynamics

The constantly increasing count of patients suffering from cardiovascular ailments and other heart-related problems, particularly arrhythmias, across the world is one of the major drivers projected to give a positive push to the growth of the global leadless pacemaker market in the near future.

By the same token, a huge upsurge in the geriatric population all across the world, as well as the sluggish lifestyle of the population with desk-bound jobs and unhealthy diets, is also contributing to the growing count of heart patients worldwide, thereby elevating the demand for leadless pacemakers in the near future. Therefore, the global leadless pacemaker market is projected to observe rapid growth during the forecast period.

Along with that, the leadless pacemaker is way smaller than the usual pacemaker and it requires no chest incision for the implantation, which further stimulates its demand over usual transvenous pacemakers. Attributing to such factors, the global leadless pacemaker market is expected to observe a breakthrough in the near future.

Furthermore, the leadless pacemaker is a self-sufficient generator and electrode system embedded directly into the right ventricle along with the absence of leads thus eradicating potential lead and pacemaker pocket related complications, hence the global leadless pacemaker market is expected to flourish swiftly in the coming years.

However, there are also some restraining factors such as stringent regulatory approvals, the huge cost of the product, and lack of experienced operators, and battery exhaustion issues, which may refrain the growth of the global leadless pacemaker market during the forecast timeframe.

Leadless Pacemakers Market Segmentation

The Leadless Pacemakers market is segmented on the basis of indication, technology, end-user, and by region.

On the basis of indication, the leadless pacemakers market is segmented into

• Atrial Fibrillation

• High Degree Atrioventricular Block

• Sinus node dysfunction

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into

• Micra Transcatheter Pacing System

• Nanostim Leadless Pacemakers

• Wireless Cardiac Simulation System

On the basis of End User, the market is segmented into

• Hospitals

• Catheterization Laboratories

On the basis of Region, the leadless pacemakers market is segmented into

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, NORDIC)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia)

• Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Oman, Rest of Middle East)

• Africa (South Africa, Egypt, North Africa, Rest of Africa)

Leadless Pacemakers Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in the leadless pacemakers market are Medtronic, St. Jude Medical LLC, Biotronic, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, Sorin Group, Vitatron, Lepu Medical, and Terumo Corp.

