DoubleDown Interactive Celebrates First Anniversary of Undead World: Hero Survival

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading gaming company, delivering unique player experiences across a variety of genres, celebrates the first anniversary of Undead World: Hero Survival. Within its first year, the zombie-battler role-playing game has been downloaded by over 1,000,000 players.



“We are proud to celebrate this first-year milestone for Undead World: Hero Survival,” said In Keuk Kim, CEO of DoubleDown. “With regular content updates, a variety of rotating mini-games and in-game events, and an engaging ongoing story, the game has already found a devoted player base. We look forward to growing the audience as we move into Year Two.”

In-game celebrations for the one-year anniversary will include a Birthday Festival and Birthday Bingo, and opportunities for players to participate and earn rewards. The festival event will reward players automatically, just for logging in to play. The bingo event will provide in-game missions for players to complete in exchange for filling in the bingo card and claiming the rewards.

In Undead World: Hero Survival, players collect heroes, level them up, and send them into battle against zombies as well as rival factions of heroes. Within the first year, 21 new Epic heroes have been introduced, joining the original 15. New game modes and special events offer enhanced strategic gameplay as well as character complexity and plot development.

