OTC Markets Group Welcomes Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX-V: SOIL; OTCQX: OILSF), an oil and gas exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “OILSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Saturn has been on a rapid growth path over the past 18 months, having increased oil and gas production from 233 boe/d in the first quarter 2021 to reaching 12,000 boe/d today,” stated John Jeffrey, Saturn’s CEO. “Upgrading to OTCQX is a critical measure in Saturn’s growth strategy to enhance liquidity for our shareholders. Trading on OTCQX will also better facilitate U.S. based investors to participate in a growing Canadian focused energy producer with an ESG driven commitment to responsible resource development.”

B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. Saturn has assembled an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Southeastern Saskatchewan and West Central Saskatchewan that provide a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture, Saturn’s goal is to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. Saturn’s shares trade on the TSX.V under ticker ‘SOIL’, on OTCQX under symbol ‘OILSF’ and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol ‘SMKA’.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com