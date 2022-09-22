Homvana Launches New App and Intelligent Home Devices, Answer to the Simplest and Healthiest Smart Life

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homvana, creator of a smart, simple, and healthy lifestyle, today announced the advanced Homvana app, a new way to monitor and manage the home's condition, with two of the latest household devices — H111S smart humidifier and H211S smart air purifier. New upgrades and new smart products make the best home experiences more available for every customer.

"Every day, one thing we keep doing is breathing; one thing most intimate is air," said Sam Zheng, CEO and Founder of Homvana® Brand. "Therefore, Homvana is committed to helping everyone breathe deeper and live healthier. To make this step even easier and smarter to implement in every household worldwide, we launched a new product series along with an intelligent app that can be interacted with; with just one tap on your screen or even one voice command, you can take your air to the next level."

Homvana is devoted to bringing the best air in a smarter way with the Homvana app by delivering:

Easy Connection, No Need to Wait

Easily and quickly connect the Homvana app to the smart Homvana devices, such as H111S smart humidifier, H211S smart air purifier, and other smart devices coming soon, with auto-detect Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signal. Lead customers to the next-level smart home in a second.

Clear & Concise UI, Simple & Easy to Use

Designed to let Homvana customers quickly find and use the most convenient and suitable functions for themself in the app. Always save time.

About to Go Home, Wake Up the Devices on the Road

Anytime and anywhere, control the smart Homvana devices. Switch on and set the humidifier and air purifier on the way home. And then, welcome home — the best humidity and the cleanest air have been ready for Homvana customers.

Voice Control, Conquer It Without Lifting a Finger

Simply use the voice to control the smart Homvana devices. No matter if customers are busy with work, playing with pets, caring for their babies, cooking, or just lying on the sofa, don't bother even to lift a finger. Just ask it.

Set a Schedule, Turn On? Turn Off? Just as You Wish

Make a schedule to perform multiple functions and adapt to personalized needs. Set it once, and leave the app to do what customers want.

About Homvana

Homvana is created with "YOU" in mind and is always dedicated to redefining home appliances, and introducing smart, simple, and healthy life into every household, to "MAKE HOME YOUR HAVANA". For more information, please visit Homvana and Homvana on Amazon.

