Peller Family Enterprises Inc. Files Notice to Sell Shares of Andrew Peller Limited

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peller Family Enterprises Inc., a holding company for the Peller family interests, announced today that it has filed a Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities under Section 2.8 of National Instrument 45-102 to sell up to 569,851 Class A non-voting common shares of Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A/ADW.B).



The sale is part of a required estate wind-up for Mr. Jeff Peller, one of the siblings and owners of Peller Family Enterprises, who passed in 2021. The Class A non-voting common shares may be sold privately, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, or a combination thereof.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Angus Peller

Director

905-643-4131





