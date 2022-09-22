Lifeist Subsidiary, CannMart, Set to Expand Roilty Sales in Ontario and Alberta with Product Innovation and New Categories

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced upcoming additional sales milestones in Ontario and Alberta for its wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit CannMart Inc.’s (“CannMart”) award-winning in-house Roilty brand.



In Ontario, CannMart has received a formal notice to purchase (“the Notice”) from the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”) for three new Roilty products for the OCS’ winter release, namely live resin vape carts, distillate vape carts, and shatter. Once purchase orders are received, the products are expected to be available in Ontario retail locations and online at https://ocs.ca early in the new year.

CannMart is currently in-market in Ontario with live resin and vape cart Roilty-branded products and is already scheduled to come to market with a Roilty-branded shatter duo-pack this fall. With the added presence of these new products over the fall and winter seasons, which includes shatter as a brand-new category and innovative packaging and multiple flavors, the number of Roilty products available in the province will increase from three currently to seven.

In Alberta, CannMart has received a formal intent to purchase (“the Intent”) from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (“AGLC”) for three additional Roilty products for October 2022. The Intent includes live resin vape cartridges, distillate cartridges and shatter vape cartridges. Once orders are received, the number of Roilty products available in the province will increase from 10 currently to 13.

“Having an increasing number of Roilty products getting indicatively picked up in two of Canada’s largest provinces is a significant commercial milestone and confirms the significant potential for our award-winning brand,” said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. “Furthermore, as the majority of Roilty products are manufactured at our own state-of-the-art BHO extraction facility, CannMart can fulfill its commitment to its parent company Lifeist to focus on higher-margin products which is expected to accelerate our path to profitability. We also look forward to developing and executing product information programs with retailers in Ontario and Alberta to maximize pull through sales of our high-quality, consumer price friendly cannabis concentrate products over the coming months.”

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, Australia’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health.

