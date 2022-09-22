Nursing Breast Pads More Popular Among Working Women Owing to High Level of Comfort & Efficiency: Fact.MR Report

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, Market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide demand for nursing breast pads is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027.



The global market for nursing breast pads is predicted to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to rising awareness about these products among women. Breast pads are especially becoming more popular among new moms as a way to absorb the flow of breast milk. The demand for nursing breast pads is expected to increase due to rising consumer awareness and supportive government efforts. Numerous international organizations are carrying out initiatives to promote breastfeeding.

Growing tendency of postponing motherhood would raise spending on high-end baby items, which is likely to favorably impact market growth. Several market participants are educating women about breastfeeding and its advantages by setting up campaigns and distributing educational magazines. People can now find information regarding breast pads thanks to social media sites.

Reusable nursing breast pads made of cotton are placed inside bras to absorb milk leaks. They can be cleaned and reused if they get wet. Reusable nursing pads are quite comfortable to wear when lactating because they feel soft on the skin.

Increasing number of working women around the world has boosted the demand for widely accessible newborn care products, including nursing pads. The market is also anticipated to experience considerable growth due to factors such as rising worldwide population and birth rates.

Growing Usage of Breast Pads by Working Women

Increased employment of women is anticipated to have a significant impact on the market. Working women make the best buyers for breast pads and related accessories because they have relatively high disposable incomes and less time to breastfeed their children. Therefore, it is anticipated that a rise in working women will increase demand for breast shells, propelling the market.

Many working women return to the workplace after giving birth and encounter issues such as milk leaking since they are unable to feed the infants for a long time. E-Commerce sites have developed profitable choices that have made changing pads frequently a hassle-free experience for working mothers. The market for breast pads may see significant development prospects as a result of all these favorable effects.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market in Japan is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

The global nursing breast pads market is predicted to reach US$ 390 million by 2027.

Market in Germany is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4% through 2027.

Sales of silicone nursing breast pads are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Key Segments in Nursing Breast Pads Industry Research

By Product Type : Reusable Disposable Silicone Hydrogel

By Application : Hospitals Homes Others

By Distribution Channel : Retail e-Commerce Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the nursing breast market use tactics, including collaborations and the introduction of new products to increase their market share. They are making major investments in R&D for innovation in breast pads.

For instance :

The new brand Curve was introduced by Cache Coeur. They are assured to be leak-proof, covert, and washable. There are four layers in these breast pads.



Winning Strategy

Prominent companies have started to offer a wide range of postpartum products via internet platforms. Top market players are involved in the introduction of new products with improved technologies such as ultra-thin washable nursing breast pads.

For instance,

The Tender Care Hydrogel Pads from Medela offer immediate cooling relief with a cozy, contoured form for simple application and immediate relaxation.



Social media posts and online marketing have raised awareness of breast pads and other accessories such as increasing use of breast pumps among new mothers. These pads are also cozy and specially designed for simple use. Moreover, the increased expenditure on nursing breast pads and associated accessories in a number of emerging countries has increased, which is driving the market growth.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nursing breast pads market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (reusable, disposable, silicone, hydrogel), application (hospitals, homes, others), and distribution channel (retail, e-Commerce, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

