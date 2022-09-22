Global Online Travel Booking Market Report 2022-2025: Booking.com Leads Online Travel Market Sales with Expedia Group and Airbnb Also Experiencing Growth

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Travel Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Online travel agencies will witness high growth opportunities

The global travel market is recovering from the negative effects of the pandemic, according to the recent data cited in the report.

This provides a growth momentum to the online travel booking channel, which is poised to expand substantially in 2022 compared to the past year. For instance, the USA will see a double-digit growth of the gross airline bookings coming from online channels after 2022.

For the Asia-Pacific market as well, the use of online platforms for booking travel related services is expected to rise in the coming years, with double-digit CAGR predicted for countries including Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

Booking.com leads the online travel market sales across regions

As revealed by this report, Booking.com was the highest revenue maker globally within the online travel agencies market, reaching to a double-digit billion of dollars revenue figure in 2021.

It also had a close to hundred million mobile app downloads in the same year. In Asia-Pacific, Booking.com was the most visited travel and tourism website. Competitors such as Expedia Group and Airbnb also experience growth in various markets as highlighted in the new report.

Questions Covered in the report:

What are the emerging trends currently and, in the future, impacting the Online travel market?

Which are the leading Online Travel Apps and websites globally?

What is the projected development of online travel booking in the Southeast Asian market by 2024?

What is the expected growth of Online Travel bookings in Europe as of 2025?

As of 2021, which are the top payment methods used by travelers in Mexico to book travel online?

What are the most preferred travel booking channels in the Middle Eastern and African regions?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global

Travel Market Overview and Trends, July 2022 (1 of 2)

Travel Market Overview and Trends, July 2022 (2 of 2)

International Departures, in % of 2019 Levels, 2022e-2025f

Online Travel Agencies Gross Bookings, in USD billion, 2018-2020 & 2025f

Breakdown of Internet Traffic Source in Travel & Hospitality vs All Industries, by Devices, in %, 2021

Breakdown of Online Travel Sales, by Desktop and Mobile, in %, 2020 & 2021

Cart Abandonment Rate in Online Travel to Overall E-Commerce, in %, 2021

Online Travel Cart Abandonment Rate, by Desktop and Mobile, in %, 2021

Reasons Why Consumers Abandon Their Carts During Travel Booking, in % of Consumers Who Abandoned Their Carts, 2021

Revenue of the Top 5 Travel Websites, in USD billion, 2021

Top 10 Most Downloaded Online Travel Agency Apps, by Downloads, in millions, 2021

3. North America

3.1. USA

Online Travel Agencies Gross Bookings, in USD billion, 2019, 2021 & 2022f

Online Travel Agencies' Share of Online Travel Gross Bookings, by Segment, in %, 2021

Online Hotel Gross Bookings, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Direct and OTA, in %, 2019, 2021 & 2023f

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2021

Top 10 Most Downloaded Online Travel Agency Apps, by Downloads, in millions, 2021

Fastest Growing Online Travel Agency Apps, in % Y-O-Y App Session Growth, Q4 2021

Gross Direct Airline Bookings Made Via Mobile Devices, in USD million and Mobile Share of Direct Online Gross Booking in %, 2019 - 2025f

Top 5 Features of Travel Credit Cards, in % of Respondents, August 2021

4. Asia-Pacific

4.1. Regional

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021

Online Travel Gross Bookings, in USD billion, 2019 & 2024f

4.2. China

Online Travel Bookings, in CNY trillion, 2020 & 2021e

Breakdown of Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value by Direct and OTA, in %, 2021

Online Travel Agencies Gross Merchandise Value, in CNY billion, Y-O-Y Change in %, 2019-2022f

Factors Online Travel Bookers Pay Attention to, in % of Online Travel Bookers, 2021

Top 5 Online Travel Websites by Monthly Active Users, in millions, 2021

China: Top 5 OTAs by Market Share, in % of Online Travel Agencies Sales, 2021

Breakdown of Online Travel Ticket GMV by Segment, in %, and Online Share of GMV in Each Ticket Segment, in %, 2021

Gross Merchandise Value of Online Accommodation Market, in CNY billion, in % Y-O-Y Change, 2019-2022f

4.3. Japan

Virtual Tour Sales, in JPY billion, 2020 & 2021e

Reasons for Choosing Virtual Tours, in % of Respondents, 2021

4.4. India

Total Travel Sales, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Channel, in %, 2020 & 2027f

Top 10 Online Travel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021

4.5. Australia

Online Travel Bookings, in AUD million, And Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f

4.6. Indonesia

Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019-2021 & 2025f

4.7. Thailand

Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2021 & 2025f

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021

4.8. Singapore

Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019-2021 & 2025f

4.9. Malaysia

Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019-2021 & 2025f

4.10. Vietnam

Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019-2021 & 2025f

4.11. Philippines

Online Travel Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019-2021 & 2025f

5. Europe

5.1. Regional

Online Share of Total Travel Bookings, in %, 2021 & 2025f

Number of Guests in Short-Stay Accommodation Booked via Online Platforms, in millions, 2019-2021

5.2. UK

Number of Visits to Travel Websites, by Category, in thousands, and in % Change, January 2022 & April 2022

Travel Website Reach, by Category, in %, and Top Player in Each Category, Q1 2022

5.3. Germany

Online Travel Agency Sales Growth Compared to Levels in the Same Period in 2019, in %, May - October 2022e

Share of Adults Using the Internet to Search for Information Before Purchasing Goods and Services, by Category, incl. "Travel", in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

Travel Information Researched Online, by Category, in million Trips, 2020 & 2021

Use of Digital and Analog Channels to Book Travel, by Age Group, in % of Travelers, 2021

Channels Used by Travelers to Book a Holiday, by Duration of Trips, in % of Travelers, 2021

Top Reasons for Booking a Holiday Online, in % of Travelers, 2021

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021

5.4. France

Breakdown of Preferred Booking Channels Used When Booking a Holiday Accommodation, in % of Travelers, 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Booking Channels, by Category, in % Travelers, 2021

Top 10 Travel Sites, by Number of Visitors, in thousands, January 2022

Online Channels Used to Book Flight Tickets, by Age Group, in % of Travelers, by Age Group, 2021

5.5. Italy

Share of Online Bookings Concluded Directly on the Website of the Hotel/ Private Accommodation, in % of All Accommodation Bookings, 2019 - 2021

Mobile Share of Supplier-Direct Online Gross Travel Bookings, in %, 2021 & 2025f

5.6. Spain

Goods and Services Bought Online, incl. "Travel", in % of Online Shoppers, 2020 & 2021

Top 5 Booking Channels, in % of Travel Reservations, 2021

5.7. Netherlands

Top 5 Travel and Tourism Websites, by Visits*, May 2022

5.8. Russia

Travel Revenue Generated from Online Channels, in %, 2024f

Top 5 Travel and Tourism Websites, by Visits, May 2022

5.9. Poland

Share of Travelers Booking Their Trips via OTAs, in %, Q4 2021

6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2019-2020 & 2024f

6.2. Brazil

Online Travel Penetration Rate, in %, 2023f

Top 5 Travel and Tourism Websites Ranked by Visits*, May 2022

6.3. Mexico

Breakdown of the Channels Used to Purchase Travel Related Products and Services, in % of Travelers, 2021

Payment Methods Used By Travelers Book Travel Online, in % of Digital Travelers, 2021

7. Middle East & Africa

7.1. Regional

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. "OTA" and "Direct Booking", 2021

7.2. UAE

Breakdown of Channels Used to Make Hotel Reservations, in %, 2021

Top 5 Most Visited Travel and Tourism Websites Ranked by Visits*, June 2022

7.3. Saudi Arabia

Top 5 Most Visited Travel and Tourism Websites, by Total Visits in millions, June 2022

7.4. South Africa

Top 10 Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTA and Direct Booking, 2021

Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites Ranked by Visits, June 2022

