Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 September 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 25 September 2022

Effective from 25 September 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 25 September 2022 to 27 December 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 25 September 2022: 2.1200% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

