Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market Projected to Hit USD 22.3 Billion at a CAGR of 15.30% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Access Control as a Service Market Research Report Information by Services, Deployment, End-User & Forecast till 2030”, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 22.3 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 15.30% during the assessment timeframe.

ACaaS Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size By 2030 USD 22.3 Billion CAGR From 2022 to 2030 15.30% Key Market Opportunities Active ingredients that control the growth of this industry Key Market Drivers The global Access Control as a Service Market Size is composed of various technologies

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2011

Access Control as a Service Market Overview:

Access control as a service market is witnessing rapid developments. The rising demand for security solutions and implementation of cloud-based access control solutions substantiate the market demand. The market will continue to grow in future years. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global access control as a service market will reach USD 22.3 BN by 2030, posting a 15.30% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Access control as a service (ACaaS) refers to the deliverance of subscription-based solutions and services to manage access to an organization’s web applications and services. It merges on-site access control devices and software & servers stored at data centers to control access remotely and backup and store data securely.

ACaaS is implemented across industries to attest and empower users, improving the physical security at different facilities. ACaaS primarily enables administrators to control their web-hosted infrastructure. It provides them with many capabilities like authenticating and authorizing users, support for windows identify foundation, popular web identity services, and many other identification and authorization platforms and services.

Tremendously growing enterprises are continually increasing their use of SaaS applications across all business functions. The market is likely to demonstrate significant growth over the next few years with continually rising demand. However, increased SaaS utilization, like file-sharing, file storage, messaging, etc., brings challenges like critical corporate data going away from the secured perimeter and relying more upon the independent security measures of each SaaS application.

Industry Trends

The digital transformation boosted during the coronavirus pandemic made businesses shift to a more virtual world. As a result, this significantly impacted the already growing access control as a service market. 2021 saw rapid transitioning to the cloud, which was an impactful event for security solutions and service providers.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Access Control as a Service Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/access-control-as-a-service-market-2011

Many enterprises are increasingly adopting a cloud-first approach to leverage more offerings and grow remarkably. The increasing uptake of access control as a service among enterprises to improve physical security and reduce theft/ perimeter intrusion risks escalates market growth. Technological advances and increasing uses of intelligent solutions influence market development.

Besides, transformations in the IT & telecom sectors, digital transformations across industries, and the downward global economy contributed to the market upend. The access control as a service market witnessed a constant uptick over the past few years. Also, solution providers are continually fostering R&D investments to develop new customized solutions & services, boosting the market size.

The lack of awareness of the advantages of ACaaS and the reluctance to adopt it are major factors impeding the market growth. Also, the growing inclination of enterprises to save data on-premise instead of on the cloud is set to affect the ACaaS market. Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of innovative cloud-based ACaaS platforms would support the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Segments

The market is segmented into service types, deployments, end-users, and regions. The service type segment is sub-segmented into managed, hosted, hybrid, and other services. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into public, private, and hybrid clouds. The end user segment is sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals & healthcare, government, education, healthcare, retail, transportation, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global access control as a service market. Factors include the growing demand for efficient access control services to improve security systems in various commercial spaces. Besides, the rise in implementations of security systems due to increasing crime rates and rapid industrial developments and commercialization drive regional market growth.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2011

Technological advances and the strong presence of service providers in the region positively impact market revenues. Canada and the US contribute exponentially to access control as a service market in this region. Furthermore, the growing uptake of ACaaS in pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and government sectors across increases the region’s market share.

Europe stands as the second-largest region in the global access control as a service market. The increasing uptake of advanced biometrics readers in organizations to reduce burglary & theft and increasing numbers of office & residential premises are major driving forces. Moreover, efforts to control illegal immigrants in the region posing theft/ perimeter intrusion risks are key growth drivers for the market in the region.

Access control as a service market is brisk in the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as the presence of many state-of-the-art corporate offices and technological advances in the region foster market revenues. Additionally, early adoption of the latest identification & recognition technologies in various industries and enterprises, across the region, especially in India and China, propels the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the access control as a service market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Industry players incorporate mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launch strategies to gain a larger competitive share.

For instance, on Sept. 19, 2022, DoControl, a leading automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, announced that it was named a 2022 SINET16 Innovator for its cutting-edge solutions delivering the ability to track the SaaS data security problem.

DoControl’s automated data access controls platform for SaaS applications allows enterprises to improve security and operational efficiency easily. The award recognizes the most innovative and compelling technologies to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities in their specific fields.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2011

Key players active in the ACaaS market are

Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland)

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

dorma+kaba Holding AG (Switzerland)

Honeywell Security Group (US)

Allegion plc (Ireland)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Identiv Inc. (US)

Bosch Security Systems Inc. (Germany)

Related Reports:

Access Control Market Research, By Technology, By Application - Forecast till 2030

Industrial Access Control Market, By Access Type, By Services, By End-User - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter