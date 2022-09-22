Blood Group Typing market worth USD 3 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The blood group typing market value is estimated to reach USD 3 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A steady rise in demand for blood group typing in prenatal diagnostic testing is anticipated to complement the industry trends. A wide range of blood tests are performed in the early stages of pregnancy to assess conditions like iron deficiency, rubella, HIV, hepatitis B, and AIDs. These tests also help determine the blood group of the mother and unborn baby to check if the blood is rhesus (RhD) negative or positive.

Blood group typing market share from the services segment is expected to cross USD 300 million by 2030. The advent of digitalization has led to the integration of software solutions into life science and healthcare sector. By leveraging software, blood group typing services allow end-users to reduce turnaround time. These software solutions also offer other benefits including better clinical practice, enhanced safety, and improved overall experience for patients.

Assay-based segment accounted for over 20% revenue share in 2021. The process is anticipated to witness lucrative demand over the projected timeframe. The increasing popularity of this technique can be attributed to its relatively low cost as compared to other techniques used for blood group typing. Some of the other key techniques used for blood typing include next-generation sequencing, PCR-based & microarray methods.

Browse key industry insights spread across 165 pages with 216 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, “Blood Group Typing Market Analysis By Components (Consumables, Instruments, Services), By Technique (PCR-based & Microarray, Assay-based, Next Generation Sequencing {NGS}), By Test Type (Antigen Typing, Antibody Screening & Identification, ABO Tests, Cross-matched Tests), By End-use (Hospitals, Laboratories, Blood Banks), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents:

Blood group typing market from the laboratories segment is poised to witness a CAGR of more than 8% through 2030. A rise in the incidence of emergency and trauma cases has propelled the demand for accurate blood transfusion procedures. It has influenced the surge in blood identification needs. In 2021, the University of Alabama (UAB) at Birmingham Trauma Center reported record high levels of patients admitted and treated.

Asia Pacific blood group typing industry is projected to witness substantial growth, on account of rapid economic development in countries such as India and China. Constantly advancing healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements in life sciences will offer lucrative scope for companies providing blood group typing services in the region. Introduction of new healthcare tech startups and a rise in new blood donation campaigns will boost the APAC industry landscape.

The competitive landscape of the global blood group typing market is inclusive of companies like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Grifols, S.A., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Immucor, Quotient, Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc.), BAG Diagnostics GmbH, Inc., Agena Bioscience, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (One Lambda, Inc.), and Rapid Labs Ltd. These companies are focusing on improving the current scenario of blood shortage through collaborations and expansions.

