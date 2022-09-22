Arbutus to Present at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

WARMINSTER, Pa., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference taking place in New York on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 2:30 pm ET.



Presenters: William Collier, President & Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Offer; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. In HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, oral capsid inhibitor, oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and oral RNA destabilizer that we intend to combine to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. It is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronavirus (including SARS-CoV-2). In addition, we are exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.



