Arbutus to Present at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

WARMINSTER, Pa., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference taking place in New York on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 2:30 pm ET.
Presenters: William Collier, President & Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Offer; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer
A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event.
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. In HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, oral capsid inhibitor, oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and oral RNA destabilizer that we intend to combine to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. It is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronavirus (including SARS-CoV-2). In addition, we are exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.
