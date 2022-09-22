Enovix to Speak at The Electrochemical Society Meeting & The Battery Safety Summit

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX) the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced Michael Armstrong, Enovix Fellow, will speak at the Electrochemical Society Meeting on Oct. 10, 2022 in Atlanta and Ashok Lahiri, Co-Founder and CTO will speak at The Battery Safety Summit on Oct. 12, 2022 in Tysons Corner, VA.



The 242nd Electrochemical Society Meeting will be held at the Hilton Atlanta Oct. 9-13, 2022. Armstrong will speak on Monday, Oct. 10 at 8:40 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. EDT in Room 216. His presentation titled, “Designing High Energy Density Batteries for Abuse Tolerance,” will provide an overview of the Enovix battery architecture and how it uniquely enables BrakeFlow™ technology, the company’s intra-cell system that significantly increases tolerance against thermal runaway from internal shorts, without compromising high energy density. To register to attend visit: https://www.electrochem.org/242.

The 12th Annual Battery Safety Summit will be held at the Tysons Corner Marriott Oct. 12-14, 2022. Lahiri will speak on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1p.m. –1:30 p.m. EDT. His presentation titled, “Enovix 100% Active Silicon Anode Battery,” will describe the company's novel 3D cell architecture, which enables the use of a 100% active silicon anode without compromising safety. Lahiri will describe how Enovix has overcome the challenges of a 100% active silicon anode such as volume expansion, formation lithium loss, and break-up of silicon during cycling leading to poor cycle life. Lahiri will also describe the company’s BrakeFlow™ technology. To register to attend visit: https://www.cambridgeenertech.com/battery-safety.

More information on BrakeFlow can be found here: www.enovix.com/BrakeFlow.

Forward Looking Statements

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

