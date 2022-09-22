Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market to Reach Value of US$ 944.81 Mn in 2032, Register at a CAGR of 5.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial vacuum cleaners market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 944.81 Mn in 2032, with the sales growing at a steady CAGR of 5.2% from the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Valued at an estimated US$ 569.1 in 2022, the industrial vacuum cleaners market is fueled by the rising concerns of hygiene, health, and safety, particularly in work places and industrial settings.



Dirty and toxic workplaces adversely impact an employee’s health and enterprises are willing to invest to industrial vacuum cleaners to avoid poor employee health. This bodes well for the industrial vacuum cleaners market over the forecast period.

Owing to a fast-paced lifestyle, consumers are increasingly looking for easy, convenient and less time-consuming ways to complete a task. For cleaning tasks, vacuum cleaners are the answers. Modern vacuum cleaners are taking over the bulk of cleaning jobs due to their ability to quickly and efficiently accomplish cleaning tasks.

In addition, the integration of advancing technology opens up new and profitable opportunities for the industrial vacuum cleaners market. Besides, more and more industries are adopting industrial vacuum cleaners and there is an escalating demand for the same in various industries in the emerging economies.

With increasing consumer demands for compact, efficient, and affordable gadgets, market manufacturers are encouraged to invest more in the production of the products. These manufacturers are producing industrial vacuum cleaners with less power consumption, reduced noise levels, more lightweight components, and greater suction ability through powerful motors.

All of these factors will facilitate the expansion of the industrial vacuum cleaners market during the projected period.

“Increasing integration of state-of-the-art technology like AI and IoT along with capacity expansion and other feature upgrades are expected to drive the market growth of the industrial vacuum cleaners over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Expanding e-commerce sector to augment sales of industrial vacuum cleaners.

Demand for technologically advanced and for different sizes to strengthen market opportunities.

Heavy duty application segment will account for about 55.5% of the global market share.

By product type, canister vacuum cleaners will dominate the market.

China and India are key target markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Presence of strong industrial sector drives the market growth in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Delfin Industrial Vacuums, Pullman Ermator Inc., Hoover Commercial, Polivac International Pty Ltd, VAC-U-MAX, Robert Bosch GmbH, Nilfisk, Inc., Oreck Corporation, American Vacuum Company, and Alfred Karcher GmbH and Co. KG among others are some of the major players in the industrial vacuum cleaners market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on increasing their investment in research and development activities to release enhanced vacuum cleaners. Product development and expansion are the primary focus of these businesses.

Key segments

By Mode of Operation:

Electric Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

Pneumatic Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

By System Type:

Portable Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

Stationary Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

By Product Type:

Upright

Canisters

Backpacks





By Application:

Heavy Duty Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

Medium Duty Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

Explosion Proof Industrial Vacuum Cleaners





By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Metal Working

Automotive

Others

More Insights into Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global industrial vacuum cleaners market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the industrial vacuum cleaners market in the U.S. is predicted present substantial growth over the forecast period. The presence of strong industrial sector as well as extensive production facilities promotes the regional market growth over the forecast period.

China, and India are two important countries that account for the target market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Many countries in Europe are also anticipated to contribute to the global growth of the target market.

Based on segmentation, by product type, the canister segment, and in terms of application, the heavy duty industrial vacuum cleaners are predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period.

