Associa New York Signs Management Agreements With Three New Community Partners

FISHKILL, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa New York, a leading provider of high-quality community management services throughout Fishkill, Beacon, Middletown, and surrounding cities, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the managing partner for three condominium communities. The agreements call for Associa New York to provide a complete range of management, financial support, and maintenance services. Below are details on each community.

An FHA-approved, 40-unit condominium community in the beautiful Catskill Mountains. Located near the Hudson River and New York State Thruway, it lies just two hours from New York City. Nearby amenities include shopping and dining options, hiking trails, kayaking, museums, parks, a nature preserve, and an animal sanctuary.

A peaceful, upscale condominium community with 60 two-story, garden-style apartments. Located just 30 miles from the frenetic pace of New York City, it is conveniently located near the New York State Thruway and Palisades Parkway. Onsite amenities of this quaint enclave include a resident swimming pool, grilling areas, and private storage. Shops, restaurants, and athletic fields are just minutes away.

Located in the lush scenery of Upstate New York, this Manhattan-inspired mixed-use development features 10 luxury condominiums and commercial space located in the heart of downtown. Open concept floorplans – with gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, and large windows – are supplemented by a breathtaking mountain-view backdrop.

“We are both pleased and excited to welcome these communities into the Associa portfolio,” said Dianne Feinstein, Associa New York branch president. “Each unique community offers a range of amenities that are designed to maximize the lifestyle options of their residents. Ensuring that their expectations are met and exceeded is and will continue to be our first priority.”

