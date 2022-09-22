Global Regional Air Mobility Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Airbus, BAE, Boeing and Israel Aerospace Industries Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regional Air Mobility - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030: Market forecasts by Region, Type, and by End-Users. Market and Technologies Overview, Market Analysis, Events based Forecast, Opportunity Analysis, and Leading Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of Regional Air Mobility (RAM) technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years (2022 - 2030). It also examines the RAM markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this report we analyse the market size of the Global Regional Air Mobility market for the period 2022 - 2030.

We primarily focus on the key markets - Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. As of now the United States remains the largest market UAM. European Union and China are emerging markets.

Throughout the report we show how RAM is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of RAM aircraft technology. Companies are now unveiling new design plans for electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft that can cater to the RAM market. This is because electric aircraft will reduce the cost it takes to operate aircraft, including fuel and asset costs.

Regional Air Mobility (RAM) will profoundly transform how we travel by delivering the tempo, safety and convenience of air travel to all air travellers, notwithstanding how far they live from an urban centre or travel hub.

If an inexpensive, effective, vigorous, and environmentally friendly aircraft network were put into operation throughout these thousands of airports, more individuals would be able to select convenient air travel over railway or automobiles for mid-distance journeys roughly 50-500 miles. RAM has the potential to make these local airports the civic centres they were always intended to be, and state-of-the-art aircraft, operational standards, and infrastructure are the solutions to making that happen.

In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the Regional Air Mobility (RAM) tech in the civilian market during 2022-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the RAM market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key RAM markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Segmentation covered in this report

In this report the publisher has classified Regional Air Mobility under three (3) major groups. We will research these 3 major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2022 - 2030. These major groups are:

By Region:

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Africa

Type

Fixed-wing

Rotary

End User

Private Airlines

Ride Sharing Companies

Apart from these three groups we will also provide forecasts for the various Hardware and Software technologies that play a major role in the RAM industry as well as forecasts for the infrastructure like vertiports that will support the RAM industry.

Reasons to buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Global Regional Air Mobility Market over the next eight years

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major channels that are driving the global small sat business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the Regional Air Mobility market

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Current Markets

3.3 Americas

3.4 Europe

3.5 Asia

3.6 Middle East

3.7 Africa

4 Technology and Development

4.1 Technology Overview

4.2 Regional Air Mobility - Software Technology

4.3 Regional Air Mobility - Hardware Technology

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Drivers

5.4 Trends

5.5 Opportunities

5.6 Challenges

5.7 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Bargaining power of buyers

5.7.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.7.3 Threat of new entrants

5.7.4 Threat of substitutes

5.7.5 Rivalry among existing players

5.8 PESTEL Analysis

5.8.1 Political Factors

5.8.2 Economic Factors

5.8.3 Social Factors

5.8.4 Technological Factors

5.8.5 Environmental Factors

5.8.6 Legal factors

5.9 Marketing and growth lessons post the COVID 19 crisis

6 Forecast Regional Air Mobility Market by Region to 2030

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Regional Air Mobility Market by Region overview

6.2.1 Americas: Regional Air Mobility market by Region

6.2.2 Europe: Regional Air Mobility market by Region

6.2.3 Asia: Regional Air Mobility market by Region

6.2.4 Middle East: Regional Air Mobility market by Region

6.2.5 Africa: Regional Air Mobility market by Region

7 Forecast Regional Air Mobility Market by Type to 2030

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Regional Air Mobility market by Type overview

7.2.1 Fixed Wing market: Regional Air Mobility market by Type

7.2.2 Rotary Wing market: Regional Air Mobility market by Type

8 Forecast Regional Air Mobility Market by End User to 2030

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Regional Air Mobility market by End User overview

8.2.1 Private airlines market: Regional Air Mobility market by End User

8.2.2 Ride Sharing companies market: Regional Air Mobility market by End User

9 Event Forecast Regional Air Mobility Market by Region to 2030

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Forecast factors and market impact

9.3 Regional Air Mobility market by Region overview

9.3.1 Americas: Regional Air Mobility market by Region

9.3.2 Europe: Regional Air Mobility market by Region

9.3.3 Asia: Regional Air Mobility market by Region

9.3.4 Middle East: Regional Air Mobility market by Region

9.3.5 Africa: Regional Air Mobility market by Region

10 Event Forecast Regional Air Mobility Market by Type to 2030

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Regional Air Mobility market by Type overview

10.2.1 Fixed Wing market: Regional Air Mobility market by End User

10.2.2 Rotary Wing market: Regional Air Mobility market by End User

11 Event Forecast Regional Air Mobility Market by End User to 2030

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Regional Air Mobility market by End User overview

11.2.1 Private airlines market: Regional Air Mobility market by End User

11.2.2 Ride Sharing companies market: Regional Air Mobility market by End User

12 Opportunity Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Region

12.3 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Type

12.4 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by End User

12.5 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Technology

13 Leading Companies in the Regional Air Mobility Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Airbus

13.2.1 Company profile

13.2.2 Segment Revenue

13.2.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.2.4 Recent contract wins

13.2.5 Recent Projects completed

13.2.6 Strategic Alliances

13.2.7 Regional Air Mobility - Products & Services

13.2.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.3 BAE

13.3.1 Company profile

13.3.2 Segment Revenue

13.3.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.3.4 Recent contract wins

13.3.5 Recent Projects completed

13.3.6 Strategic Alliances

13.3.7 Regional Air Mobility - Products & Services

13.3.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.4 Boeing

13.4.1 Company profile

13.4.2 Segment Revenue

13.4.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.4.4 Recent contract wins

13.4.5 Recent Projects completed

13.4.6 Strategic Alliances

13.4.7 Regional Air Mobility - Products & Services

13.4.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.5 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

13.5.1 Company profile

13.5.2 Segment Revenue

13.5.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.5.4 Recent contract wins

13.5.5 Recent Projects completed

13.5.6 Strategic Alliances

13.5.7 Regional Air Mobility - Products & Services

13.5.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.6 Leonardo

13.6.1 Company profile

13.6.2 Segment Revenue

13.6.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.6.4 Recent contract wins

13.6.5 Recent Projects completed

13.6.6 Strategic Alliances

13.6.7 Regional Air Mobility - Products & Services

13.6.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.7 Lockheed Martin

13.7.1 Company profile

13.7.2 Segment Revenue

13.7.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.7.4 Recent contract wins

13.7.5 Recent Projects completed

13.7.6 Strategic Alliances

13.7.7 Regional Air Mobility - Products & Services

13.7.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.

13.8.1 Company profile

13.8.2 Segment Revenue

13.8.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.8.4 Recent contract wins

13.8.5 Recent Projects completed

13.8.6 Strategic Alliances

13.8.7 Regional Air Mobility - Products & Services

13.8.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.9 Raytheon

13.9.1 Company profile

13.9.2 Segment Revenue

13.9.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.9.4 Recent contract wins

13.9.5 Recent Projects completed

13.9.6 Strategic Alliances

13.9.7 Regional Air Mobility - Products & Services

13.9.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.1 Safran

13.10.1 Company profile

13.10.2 Segment Revenue

13.10.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.10.4 Recent contract wins

13.10.5 Recent Projects completed

13.10.6 Strategic Alliances

13.10.7 Regional Air Mobility - Products & Services

13.10.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.11 Thales

13.11.1 Company profile

13.11.2 Segment Revenue

13.11.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.11.4 Recent contract wins

13.11.5 Recent Projects completed

13.11.6 Strategic Alliances

13.11.7 Regional Air Mobility - Products & Services

13.11.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.12 Other companies of interest

13.12.1 Airspace Experience Technologies

13.12.2 AMSL Aero

13.12.3 Aurora Flight Sciences

13.12.4 AutoFlight

13.12.5 Bartini Aero

13.12.6 Bell Textron Inc

13.12.7 Bye Aerospace

13.12.8 Bellwether Industries Ltd

13.12.9 DeLorean Aerospace

13.12.10 DigiSky

13.12.11 Eve Air Mobility

13.12.12 Ehang

13.12.13 Electra Aero Inc

13.12.14 Kittyhawk

13.12.15 Lilium Gmbh

13.12.16 Joby Aviation

13.12.17 Jaunt Air Mobility

13.12.18 Moller International

13.12.19 Neva Aerospace

13.12.20 Pipistrel

13.12.21 Transcend Air Corporation

13.12.22 Vertical Aerospace Group

13.12.23 Wisk Aero LLC

13.12.24 Wingcopter Gmbh

13.12.25 Workhorse Group Inc

14 Conclusions and recommendations

15 About the Publisher



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otw173