Flash News: OKX Price Lock helps users close orders at their preferred price

Price Lock guarantees1 that a percentage of a user’s order will be completed at their preferred price, regardless of market fluctuations



VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency platform, has launched its new Price Lock trading bot, which allows users to ensure part of their order closes at their desired price.

OKX launches Price Lock trading bot

OKX’s Price Lock trading bot guarantees that a percentage of a user’s order will be completed at the price they select. Whether users are worried about missing out on a good price, or are wishing they could have traded at last week’s great price, Price Lock guarantees that a percentage of their order will be completed at their desired price, regardless of market fluctuations.

Price Lock works well in volatile market conditions, for instance in the case of the recent ups and downs with ETH. In this case, if a user had placed a sell order with Price Lock for 1 ETH last week when the price was $1700, OKX would guarantee that part of their ETH would sell at that price if the order expired today. If simply placing an ordinary limit order, 100% of their order would not be filled.

For more, please check out OKX’s academy article on Price Lock.

OKX to delist TORN pairs

OKX is set to delist spot, margin trading, perpetual contracts and savings pairs for TORN. This will be done to improve the overall user experience and the project's liquidity on OKX, and in accordance with the OKX Token Delisting / Hiding Guidelines and user feedback.

For more, please refer to the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders.

As a top partner of EPL champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com