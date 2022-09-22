2022 Insights on the B2C E-commerce Market in UAE: E-commerce in the United Arab Emirates is Quickly Catching up with Global Powerhouses like the US and China

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in United Arab Emirates is expected to grow by 25.52% on annual basis to reach US$28.2 billion in 2022

The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in United Arab Emirates promises to be attractive . The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.16% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$22.5 billion in 2021 to reach US$51.4 billion by 2026.



E-commerce in the United Arab Emirates is quickly catching up with global powerhouses like the United States and China, with several shops ramping up their online services ahead of the global pandemic outbreak in 2021.



The rising internet penetration rates largely drive the expansion of the e-commerce industry in the UAE. This, coupled with growing incomes, high possessions of smartphone devices, increasing presence of global players, and enhanced supply chain solutions, has supported the market growth over the last two years. While the country has been a cash-dominant society in the past, the global pandemic outbreak has forced consumers to quickly adopt digital payment methods.



The growing trust in digital payment services has supported the rise of cross-border e-commerce in the country. Notably, consumers prefer a wide range of products at lower prices from cross-border e-commerce providers. Some of the leading countries from which the consumers in UAE purchase include the United States, China, and India. The growing trend of cross-border e-commerce is expected to further support the growth of the overall B2C e-commerce industry in the country over the next three to four years.



With the current pace of developments in the United Arab Emirates e-commerce industry, the country has become an active region for attracting local and international investments in the e-commerce market. Over the next three to four years, consumer spending on e-commerce platforms is also expected to grow significantly amid the growing trust and convenience among customers in the country. Overall, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the B2C e-commerce industry in the United Arab Emirates from a short to medium-term perspective.



E-commerce startups are raising funding rounds to further boost their growth in the region

In the UAE, consumers are increasingly looking for luxury and high-end products. As a result, they often turn to cross-border e-commerce platforms to find their products. Amid the growing trend of shopping for luxury products online in the United Arab Emirates, startups are raising funding rounds to further boost their growth and compete for market share in the country. For instance,

In December 2021, The List, an e-commerce startup and luxury brand platform announced that the firm had raised US$3.5 million in its seed funding round. Notably, the firm works with global retailers and resellers to provide consumers with a marketplace for luxury and hard-to-find products.

In June 2021, Boksha, an Emirati-owned e-commerce platform, also announced that the firm had raised US$1 million in its early-stage funding. The e-commerce firm provides consumers with more than 15,000 products from over 800 designers. Like The List, the firm is also planning to use the funding round to further expand its presence across the Gulf and the wider Middle East region.

In October 2021, noon announced that the firm is looking to raise to US$2 billion in fresh investment over the next three to four years. This fundraising is part of its strategy to upgrade infrastructure, speed up deliveries, and increase its customer base in the Gulf e-commerce market. The firm is operational in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Food delivery platforms are entering into strategic partnerships to boost their transaction value in the United Arab Emirates

Amid this growing trend of online food ordering, food delivery platforms are entering into strategic partnerships to boost their transaction value in the country. For instance,

In June 2022, Deliveroo, one of the nation's top on-demand food delivery services, revealed that the two companies had partnered strategically in the United Arab Emirates. Under the strategic partnership, Amazon Prime members in the country will receive 12 months of access to the Deliveroo Plus Silver membership, allowing them unlimited free delivery for orders over AED 80. This collaboration is part of its strategy to boost transaction value on the country's platform.

Online grocers and food delivery startups in the country are raising funding rounds to further expand their presence

Amid the growing market and the demand for online food delivery among consumers in the Middle East region, UAE-based online grocers and food delivery startups are raising funding rounds to further expand their presence. For instance,

In November 2021, YallaMarket, a UAE-based online grocery startup, announced that the firm had raised US$2.3 million from local investors, including Wamda Group and Dubai Angel Investors. Notably, the startup, which started operations in Dubai in 2020, claims to deliver groceries in under 15 minutes.

Similarly, in April 2022, Fine Diner, the Dubai-based food delivery firm, announced that the firm had secured a seed funding round of US$150,000. Fine Diner is also planning to use the funding round to further expand its presence in the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the GCC region.

On-demand video service providers are betting big on sports content to drive their monthly subscriber numbers

Amid the growing competition in the on-demand video streaming service industry, firms are adopting a differentiated strategy to drive their monthly subscriber numbers and growth in the country. For instance,

Starzplay, one of the leading subscription video-on-demand services in the MENA region, announced that the firm had experienced a five-fold increase in its monthly subscribers, driven by its sports content strategy. Notably, the average revenue per user has increased 30% as subscriptions to more sports packages surged in 2021. The firm announced that the sports leagues created an influx of organic demand last year, which led to a 41% decline in the cost of acquiring subscriptions.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in the United Arab Emirates. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending patterns by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in the United Arab Emirates.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.



In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in the United Arab Emirates.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Dubizzle

Namshi

Noon

Sharaf DG

Careem

Carrefour

Deliveroo

Talabat

Zomato

Al Rostamani Travels

Careem

Dubai Taxi

Infinity Travel

Uber

Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.



United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

United Arab Emirates User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

United Arab Emirates Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, Dubizzle, Namshi, Noon, Sharaf DG)

United Arab Emirates Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Al Rostamani Travels, Careem, Dubai Taxi, Infinity Travel, Uber Taxi)

United Arab Emirates Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Careem, Carrefour, Deliveroo, Talabat, Zomato)

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Website Based

Live Streaming

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Cross Border

Domestic

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Mobile

Desktop

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

