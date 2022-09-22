Transport for Greater Manchester orders 50 zero-emission electric buses from NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis for franchised Bee Network

LARBERT, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“Alexander Dennis”) today announced that Transport for Greater Manchester has ordered 50 zero-emission double deck buses from Alexander Dennis for the first phase of the franchised Bee Network bus system which will launch in September 2023.



These Alexander Dennis zero-emission buses will be the first to bear the branding of the new Bee Network – Greater Manchester’s bold ambition for a fully integrated, London-style integrated transport system comprising buses, trams, walking and cycling, and eventually trains. The distinctive black and yellow design was unveiled by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

The 50 new buses will be funded from the government’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement, and are part of a planned program that will see approximately 300 additional electric buses to be delivered to the region from 2024 through to 2027.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by Transport for Greater Manchester as supplier for the first tranche of zero-emission buses for the new Bee Network,” said Paul Davies, President & Managing Director, Alexander Dennis. “We look forward to playing our part in transforming bus services in Wigan and Bolton with these iconic buses, which will be built in the North of England at our factory in Scarborough and supported locally from our AD24 aftermarket hub in Skelmersdale.

“Choosing Alexander Dennis shows Transport for Greater Manchester and the Mayor’s commitment to building buses locally in the United Kingdom, for which we are grateful. The new livery will inspire pride in Manchester’s Bee Network and the improvements it will deliver for the region.”

“The countdown to bringing buses back under local control for the first time in 36 years is well and truly on,” said Andy Burnham, Mayor, Greater Manchester. “With the order placed for our first 50 new electric buses and strong interest from operators who want to run the first franchised services a year from now, the Bee Network is gathering real momentum.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 110 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 70 million EV service miles.

