Optimal Dynamics and Cargo Chief Join Forces to Drive Innovation With Advanced Decision Analytics and Real-Time Market Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal Dynamics and Cargo Chief are teaming up to bring top-tier freight planning technology to their customers by combining live market data with powerful decision analytics. Users can soon take advantage of Optimal Dynamics' SaaS-based intelligent freight management system and Cargo Chief's real-time freight pricing engine, simultaneously.

The partnership will provide users access to Optimal Dynamics' advanced decision analytics capabilities with enhanced pricing information from Cargo Chief, proactively producing optimized freight recommendations. This additional market intelligence within the tool gives users the opportunity to choose better loads and quickly assess if they should be assigned to their asset or brokerage sides.

"Leveraging Optimal Dynamics alongside the real-time market rates from Cargo Chief will allow our customers to make even stronger freight management decisions and better allocate loads in their network," says Andrew Brazell, Optimal Dynamics VP of Technology Partnerships.

Optimal Dynamics users will gain access to Cargo Chief's C4 real-time truckload lane pricing that provides a true prediction of the current market rates based on loads booked for up-to-the-minute accuracy.

The combined power of these data-driven systems will give customers access to accurate market information, the ability to assess profitability and network impacts and then confidently assign freight in a matter of minutes.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Optimal Dynamics and enhancing their powerful analytics with the most accurate and current lane rates," said Russell Jones, CEO of Cargo Chief.

The integration will first be made available for mutual customers, then released for general availability at a later date.

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics is truckload optimization reimagined. The byproduct of nearly four decades of R&D at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics' technology is powered by the first Artificial Decision Intelligence designed specifically for the logistics industry. Our solutions help logistics companies easily adapt to uncertainty by automating and optimizing strategic, tactical and real-time freight management decisions.

About Cargo Chief

Cargo Chief provides the most powerful truckload procurement platform, enabling logistics companies to expand capacity, gain insights into real-time market rates, and automate carrier outreach through digital freight matching. Built by freight brokers for freight brokers, Cargo Chief's C4 platform offers the most accurate and current data in the truckload freight market, enabling brokerages to make superior buying decisions to pre-book more freight and scale at a profit. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.cargochief.com.

Contact Information:

Sarah Hemmersbach

Content Marketing Manager

shemmersbach@optimaldynamics.com



Jon Eickman

Director of Marketing, Optimal Dynamics

jeickman@optimaldynamics.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.