H2O Innovation Awarded $12.0 M of New Water Treatment Projects

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Water Technologies & Services (WTS) business line has recently been awarded 10 new water treatment projects. These new contracts, with a total value of $12.0 M, bring the WTS backlog to $46.0 M. The new projects are coming from four municipal customers and six industrials. This combination, which weighed more towards industrial projects, is in line with the Corporation’s Three-Year Strategic Plan.

One project involves water reuse in the aquaculture sector. H 2 O Innovation has been selected to complete the design, manufacturing and start-up of this reuse system that includes reverse osmosis (RO), granular activated carbon (GAC) and UV disinfection technologies. Water is the heart of the aquaculture facility which recirculates 30 MGD (113 550 m3/day) of water for the aquatic species being cultivated. Due to constraints on the local supply, the treatment system is necessary to expand the amount of water available for this facility. The treatment approach is the first of its kind within the aquaculture industry. This type of project showcases the strategic synergies at play between the business pillars of the Corporation, as H 2 O Innovation will not only supply the capital equipment for this facility, but it will also be in a good position to provide it with technical services, specialty chemicals, and consumables in the future. The existing system is also operated by our operation and maintenance (O&M) team located in the state of New York.

Two of these new projects involve the production of biofuels from soybeans as a base material. Because ethanol stands out as a cost-effective solution with significant environmental, societal, and economic benefits, H 2 O Innovation believes that bioethanol is a key to creating a greener future. To that end, the Corporation has provided equipment, chemicals, services, and consumables for over 90 bioethanol facilities in the United States and Canada over the last two decades. These two new RO systems have a capacity of 660,000 GPD (2,500 m3/day) and of 375,000 GPD (1,400 m3/day) and contribute to the growth of the biofuel sector. “The water we treat supports facilities that produce bioethanol, a fuel that emits 46% less greenhouse gases than gasoline. These biofuel projects are thus in line with our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives and show our commitment to this industry,” stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategy Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

H 2 O Innovation also won a 1.4 MGD (5,300 m3/day) desalination project located in the Baha Peninsula in Mexico, which turns high salinity seawater into drinking water. A unique feature of this project is that it employs a FEDCO Bi-Turbo, a high-recovery RO design that optimizes the treatment process, reduces total water costs, improves membrane performance, and lowers energy consumption.

