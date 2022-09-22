Current Water Technologies Inc. Files Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Application to Secure Patent Protection Internationally for its Novel AmmEl-H2 Hydrogen Recovery Technology

GULEPH, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management of ammonia in industrial and municipal wastewaters, announces the filing of a PCT patent application seeking protection internationally for its leading edge AmmEl-H 2 technology to recover hydrogen from municipal and industrial waste waters containing ammonia.



The filing of this single international patent application can facilitate patent protection for this exciting technology in a total of 156 PCT member states (as of April 1, 2022).

Dr. Gene Shelp, CEO said, “In September 2021, CWTI filed a USA Provisional Patent. Based on the exciting results achieved over the past year and the interest received from numerous domestic and international parties, the Company is seeking patent protection in numerous countries of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The PCT Application is the first important step towards achieving this goal.

“As previously stated (Press Release Sept 28, 2021), our strategic plan is to convert costly municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities into profit centers by converting the ammonia into environmentally friendly nitrogen gas and high purity, fuelcell grade, hydrogen gas. Due to the ubiquity of wastewater treatment plants around the globe, our vision is to establish municipal-based local/regional energy storage centers/hubs − vital components in the future electrical grid.

“Successful implementation of this innovative AmmEl-H 2 technology will lay the foundation for a strategic growth plan based on royalty and leasing revenue models. This will facilitate entrance to global markets and establish predictable future revenue growth.”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dr. Gene S. Shelp, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President and CEO

Tel: (519) 836-6155

Fax: (519) 836-5683

E-mail: gshelp@currentwatertechnologies.com

Web Site: www.currentwatertechnologies.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause Current Water Technologies Inc. results to differ materially from expectations. These include risks relating to market fluctuations, property performance and other risks. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Certain statements contained in this press release and in certain documents incorporated by reference into this press release constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and "confident" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Current Water believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference into, this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Current Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.