Amur Completes 11th Term Securitization

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) announces today the completion of its eleventh term securitization in which it issued $466 million in notes secured by equipment loans and leases originated through its platform. This transaction was rated by Moody’s and DBRS, with over 80% of the notes rated P-1/RIH or AAA/Aaa, respectively, the highest rating granted by each agency. This follows Amur’s January issuance of nearly $500 million in notes, which was also rated by Moody’s and DBRS.



“This was an excellent transaction for Amur, with a record number of investors, and shows the durable and deep support for our business in the capital markets,” said Kalyan Makam, Amur’s Executive Vice President. “This success is a testament to the strong position we are in as a company – tremendous origination reach, an efficient and powerful platform, unrivaled financial strength, but most importantly, an incredibly talented and dedicated team.”

Throughout 2022, Amur has continued to invest in its platform, its people, and the communities it serves to better allow it to deliver financing solutions efficiently and precisely to its small business customers. This dedicated approach has allowed Amur to grow into the largest independent equipment finance provider serving small businesses within the United States.

“Our dedication to our product and our customer base is at the core of our identity,” said Elliott Klass, General Counsel and Head of Syndication at Amur. “Our focus is and will always remain on building Amur to be the leading provider of financial solutions to small business. With the strength of our company and our team today, we are confident that we will be a market leader for years to come.”

Truist Securities served as Structuring Agent, Bookrunner and Lead Manager on this transaction, with BofA Securities and BMO Capital Markets serving as Bookrunner and Lead Manager, and Fifth Third Securities serving as Co-Manager.

We’re Big on Small. Amur Equipment Finance (Amur) is the largest and fastest-growing independent equipment finance provider serving small businesses nationwide, and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur has 9 offices across the nation dedicated to championing the financial needs of small businesses every day. We have served over 500,000 small businesses and helped them thrive in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine. Amur serves as a reliable capital partner to many active vendor programs and has funded transactions with over 15K vendors across diversified markets in the United States. Amur has originated over $4Bn of equipment leases, with a focus on small to medium-ticket transactions, ranging from $10k to $3MM with terms up to 84 months.

