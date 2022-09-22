High Haven Wins Five Licenses in Illinois for Cannabis Operations

BAY CITY, MI, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – High Haven, (the “Company”) a female-led, minority owned, and social equity cannabis company, is thrilled to announce the Company has officially secured multiple conditional licenses in Illinois to operate adult use cannabis dispensaries. This is in addition to the infusion and transportation licenses they already hold. High Haven received licenses in four BLS regions throughout the state, including Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Bloomington, St. Louis, and Carbondale, through its advocacy in the state and engagement with Illinois’ corrective lottery.

The Illinois based company, which also operates in Michigan, is excited to announce the unprecedented expansion into the large Illinois market – with five new conditional licenses in one of the largest legal cannabis markets in the world. This new approval represents a new step in High Haven’s path to commercial success and profitability in one of the largest legal state markets in the world.

For all of 2021, Illinois posted nearly $1.4 billion in recreational cannabis sales, according to data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“IDFPR”). More information can be found about High Haven’s Illinois cannabis license winnings, here: High Haven beat long odds by winning a lottery and a court challenge. Now it wants to open consumption lounges alongside retail shops.

“We are thrilled to receive five new cannabis licenses in the important, ground-breaking Illinois market, which has helped the US craft one of the most successful legal cannabis markets in the world,” said Mahja Sulemanjee-Bortocek, CEO of High Haven. “At High Haven, we have deliberate, actionable goals, and we intend to execute on our important vision of cannabis to help other people and move forward with serious change for the rest of the world.”

A company run by female minority lead Mahja Sulemanjee-Bortocek, High Haven was founded in 2019 after identifying innovative and necessary solutions for cannabis companies to scale while putting the consumer first. Mahja’s expertise includes five years of cannabis experience working in the Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Ohio medical markets spanning various roles including Director of Marketing and Outreach and Chief Communications Officer.

Additional High Haven partners include Monsaur Othman, a seasoned professional consultant with extensive experience working within the healthcare industry. As CEO of Schaumburgbased Allied Professionals Home Care, a home health care company, Monsaur has demonstrated success and proven expertise as a healthcare consultant throughout the last 10 years.

Gabe Judd is High Haven’s Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel. He has 15 years of corporate civil defense litigation experience. Gabe left private practice to join the company in 2021 and played a pivotal role in High Haven’s lawsuit against IDFPR.

As a result of the suit, High Haven obtained its social equity status and won 5 adult-use dispensary licenses.

The conditional dispensary licenses were awarded by BLS Regions, each of which includes multiple counties. High Haven won: 2 licenses in the sought-after Chicago-Naperville-Elgin BLS Region, 1 license in Bloomington (central IL), 1 license in Carbondale-Marion (southern IL), and 1 license in the St. Louis BLS Region, which includes eight IL counties in and around the East St. Louis area.

About High Haven

Overseen by CEO Mahja Sulemanjee-Bortocek, High Haven encompasses a growing portfolio of cannabis and non-cannabis operational locations that encompasses HH Entertainment as well. The group secured multiple cannabis business licenses in Illinois following the success of HH Entertainment, its flagship cannabis entertainment operation in Bay City, Michigan. Founded in 2019 by a team of experienced cannabis operations executives, High Haven places the utmost importance on providing innovative and necessary solutions to build consumer loyalty and trust. For more information about High Haven and company developments, visit highhavencannabis.com. Follow High Haven on Instagram at @highhavenofficial.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

highhaven@cmwmedia.com



