KYN Capital Koinfold 2.0 Updates, Android App Downloaded Over 1000 Times

CARSON CITY, NV, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) is pleased to announce the following update. Koinfold Pay 2.0 crypto exchange is a limitless non-custodial instant cryptocurrency exchange service with MoonPay. The iOs version of Koinfold Pay 2.0 Wallet is due to be uploaded this week to the Apple Developer Platform for approval within 30 days pending Apple compliance. Our core group of beta testers have given feedback to improve the compatibility on all Android models. We are encouraged to note that the Android version of Koinfold 2.0, though unadvertised in a very short time, has been downloaded 1,136 times worldwide.

Koinfold Pay 2.0 Wallet is an excellent choice for cryptocurrency investors. Lightning-fast trades – most trades are completed within 2-3 minutes (on average.) With guaranteed privacy and security and the non-custodial nature of the Koinfold Pay 2.0 Wallet provides users with the ultimate security. The app is accessible with Face ID, Touch ID, or a pin code, with the data securely stored on the device. There are 1000's of currencies available to choose from. Among other coins Koinfold Pay 2.0 Wallet supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, BNB, XMR, TRX, ADA, XRP, USDT, SOL, and THETA.

“Revenue for Koinfold Pay 2.0 will be generated from purchases through our on and off ramp provider MoonPay, as well as upcoming features such as NFT launches and MetaVerse worlds.” states Rick Wilson, CEO. “Bitcoin.com had struggled to find a payment solution that could be easily integrated and accepted for their entire range of payments until they found and integrated MoonPay. We view Bitcoin as a leader in Cryptocurrency and that was an additional reason we chose to integrate MoonPay into our app Koinfold Pay 2.0. We encourage users to go to the Google Play store and continue to download the Koinfold Pay 2.0 app.” KoinfoldPay - Apps on Google Play

Koinfold Pay 2.0 continues to have a long-term goal and remains focused on revenue and building for the future. Q2 and 3 have been a test of durability for Koinfold Pay 2.0.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

About MoonPay USA LLC

MoonPay USA LLC, a Florida Corporation located in Miami, Florida. They are a financial technology (FinTech) company that builds payment infrastructure for crypto. The Company offers cryptocurrency wallets, applications, and websites with a total on-and-off ramp solutions. MoonPay services clients worldwide.

