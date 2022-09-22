Good Gaming Inc. Sells Out Its Water Bear PFP Mint In Only 45 Minutes With The Premiere of The Genesis Collections

Kennett Square, PA , Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating cross-platform interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, today announced it has sold out of its first of ten releases under The Genesis Collection with its Water Bear PFP mint selling out in 45 minutes.

The Water Bear mint is the first of a series of anticipated PFP mints entitled The Genesis Collections created under the MicroBuddies™ brand. The Genesis Collections will help Good Gaming create cross-platform functionality back to the MicroBuddies™ base game as the Company broadens its reach across several popular gaming platforms, including their recently announced Minecraft and Roblox experiences.

The Water Bear mint was so well received that the mint reserved for the original Gen 0 MicroBuddies™ holders was moved up to accommodate the extremely high demand for the collection. These PFPs will double as membership tokens and act as a pivotal complement to all of Good Gaming's initiatives. The Genesis Collections will serve as the ties that bind the various Microbuddies gaming experiences together, creating the cross-platform Microbuddy "Buddyverse" while rewarding MicroBuddies™ NFT holders and farmers who harvest the Microbuddy digital collectible in-game currency, GOO™.

The Water Bear PFP has achieved more than 70% of the total Microbuddies's trading volume in a single day while reaching the top 3 trending collections based on sales on most Web3 analytical tools.

David Sterling, Good Gaming COO, stated, "We are extremely impressed with the fast sell-out of our first of ten PFP mints and the ongoing secondary sales we are experiencing on OpenSea. The timing is perfect as we prepare to broaden our player base across multiple gaming platforms like our recently announced MicroBuddies™ World game on Roblox, and our upcoming OP Prison Minecraft experience, which we plan to launch in the upcoming weeks." He also stated, "Since selling out of our first PFP mint, we have received multiple high-profile/high-value partnership offers for our upcoming Yeast Mint. These opportunities are a by-product of the extraordinary attention received as a result of the successful Water Bear mint. The Water Bear PFP launch now stands as the inception event of our multi-platform "Buddyverse" strategy, which is what we have designated as our MicroBuddies™ metaverse."

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

Investor Contact:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com