Aileron Therapeutics to Present and Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives, today announced that Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation and participate in a fireside chat at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, New York.



A webcast of the presentation and fireside chat will be available under the Investors & Media section of the company's website at aileronrx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Aileron website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron is a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53, which in turn upregulates p21, a known inhibitor of the cell replication cycle. ALRN-6924 is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy without protecting cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients’ quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy. Our vision is to bring chemoprotection to all patients with p53-mutated cancers, which represent approximately 50% of cancer patients, regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy. Visit us at aileronrx.com to learn more.