Gather Behavioral Health Launches to Meet Growing Need for In-Person and Virtual Outpatient Therapy and Nutrition Services

ST. PAUL, Minn. and EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gather Behavioral Health, an outpatient practice offering in-person and virtual treatment for a variety of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, and eating disorders, has launched in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The mental health group practice offers services for individuals, families, couples, and groups.



Gather Behavioral Health is the newest initiative under the Accanto Health umbrella of brands, which also includes two of the nation's leading eating disorder programs, The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative. Both programs are known for their warm and authentic treatment for people of all ages and genders. Gather Behavioral Health will embrace that same gender-diverse and inclusive care model.

“We are pleased to offer compassionate outpatient care for individuals struggling with behavioral health conditions,” said Dirk Miller, Executive Chair, Founder, and Therapist at Gather Behavioral Health. “It’s becoming more difficult for people to access outpatient services, which is heartbreaking because so much of recovery happens at the outpatient level. We live our lives as ‘outpatients.’ Our community of practitioners at Gather will be able to meet clients where they are and provide exceptional psychotherapy, nutrition counseling, and support on an ongoing basis.”

Accanto Health plans to expand Gather Behavioral Health in the Midwest, Southeast, and Northwest regions while maintaining the highest standards of clinical integrity. To that end, Gather is currently hiring therapists at a competitive percent of collections plus a base salary, in addition to a generous benefits package. Gather Behavioral Health will offer flexibility of hours and environment for its practitioners, with the option to practice full- or part-time, virtually or in-person.

About Gather Behavioral Health

Gather Behavioral Health is a group practice of outpatient therapists and dietitians committed to providing compassionate mental health care for conditions such as depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, and eating disorders, and co-occurring substance abuse issues. We offer flexible in-person and virtual treatment options to meet our clients where they are—not the other way around. Gather Behavioral Health is growing to be the premier outpatient provider for psychotherapy, nutritional counseling, and support for mental health. We operate under the Accanto Health umbrella of behavioral health services, which also includes leading treatment networks The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative.

