Environics Analytics Announces Adoption of Unified ID 2.0

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA), the premier marketing and analytics services company in Canada, has announced the addition of Unified ID 2.0 (UID 2.0) to expand its identity resolution offerings. Pioneered by The Trade Desk, UID 2.0 is an open-source identity solution built around user privacy and transparency controls for the open internet.



UID 2.0 encourages the use of hashed and salted data across devices and ecosystems and has seen wide-spread industry support. EA will add UID 2.0 to its EAVault Clean Room identity resolution services, enabling brands to turn their consent-based first-party data into UID2s for seamless activation.

EA is also building upon its partnership with The Trade Desk to offer an expanded range of data, targeting and measurement services to enhance advertisers’ digital campaigns. In addition to the currently available PRIZM based audiences, EA will make other key demographic, behavioural, financial, and psychographic targeting available to advertisers for activation, including the execution of campaigns in the fast-growing connected TV space.

With this partnership, EA clients now have even more choice to define, activate and measure their data-driven campaigns through multiple channels, including programmatic, mobile, digital out-of-home, broadcast, connected TV and more.

“The Trade Desk has a significant footprint in the Canadian market and having our industry leading data in the platform continues our strategy of helping our clients enhance their digital campaigns and spend,” states Environics Analytics’ president, Jan Kestle. “The improvement to consumer privacy that Unified ID 2.0 offers is significant in building an internet that benefits us all. Adding Unified ID 2.0 to our EAVault (Clean Room Services) reinforces EA’s commitment to privacy-first solutions for 1st and 3rd party data blending in Canada.”

“Environics Analytics’ adoption of Unified ID 2.0 shows a strong commitment to the secure transaction of data on the open internet,” said Jay Goebel, General Manager of Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “Additionally, the new precision capabilities being offered by our expanded partnership with EA will give advertisers even more choice to activate campaigns on our platform.”

