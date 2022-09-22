Onconova Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), (“Onconova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will be participating in-person in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference, which is taking place at the Sofitel Hotel in New York, NY.



Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO of Onconova, will present a corporate overview to include an update on the company’s portfolio, followed by a 10-minute analyst-led fireside chat, on September 29th, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The presentation can be viewed here or on the “Corporate Events and Presentations” section of the Onconova website and will be archived for 90 days. Dr. Fruchtman and other members of the Onconova management team will also be available for in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference on September 29th, 2022. Those interested in requesting a meeting should contact their Ladenburg Thalmann representative.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in two separate and complementary Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion studies. These trials are currently underway in the United States and China.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in an investigator-sponsored study program, including in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a investigator-sponsored study with oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab for patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

