Petalfast Expands Cannabis Brand Sales & Trade Marketing Platform to Arizona, Announces Distribution Partnership with Consensus Holdings

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its expansion into the Arizona cannabis market, as well as its partnership in the state with Consensus Holdings , home to Feel Sublime . The launch comes on the heels of Petalfast’s recent expansion into the Michigan and Massachusetts markets. The Company’s sales and retail engagement services help emerging and growing cannabis brands sell into and through retail channels – with proven success in California, Petalfast will help cannabis brands thrive in Arizona’s growing, competitive market.



Arizona’s adult-use cannabis market has experienced significant growth since its launch last year. Total adult-use and medical sales in the first half of 2022 were more than $1 billion , compared to $1.4 billion for all of 2021. With 40.9 million overnight tourist visits to the state in 2021 (significantly beating Nevada’s numbers), Arizona presents a unique opportunity for brands to drive awareness and trial with an increasing number of consumers. Petalfast’s expansion into the region offers smaller, Arizona-grown brands the ability to scale their sales and field efforts across the state, and gives brands in Petalfast’s California portfolio a pathway to expand into a new market through a trusted ecosystem.

“Arizona’s burgeoning adult-use market and well-established medical program, alongside its high consumer demand, give us an incredible framework to provide our two customers – cannabis brands and retailers – with the best services to scale their operations,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky . “It all comes down to building strong relationships with trusted partners, which is why Petalfast prioritizes the recruitment of the most qualified, passionate, and authentic local teams. The launch in Arizona will play a key role in our expansion as we continue to propel this industry forward.”

Alongside Petalfast’s expansion into Arizona, the Company also announced its partnership with Consensus Holdings: a best-in-class production facility, indoor flower cultivation, distribution hub and brand house featuring the award-winning Feel Sublime brand and a portfolio of third-party brands including Korova, Levata, Country Cannabis, Weedsy and SiP Elixirs. Launched in Arizona’s medical market in 2015, Consensus Holdings and their Feel Sublime brand are known for its commitment to quality and consistency, as well as its rigorous, quality-controlled processes backed by third-party lab testing. Today, Consensus Holdings operates in multiple markets across the country with a varied and innovative product assortment, ranging from edibles and flower to topicals and concentrates.

“The proven route-through-market model provided by Petalfast makes them an ideal partner to represent and expand our brand within the Arizona marketplace,” said Shawn Falconbridge, Managing Director of Consensus Holdings. “Our goal is to inspire health, wellness and good vibes through our growing list of brands and products. We are confident that Petalfast’s ability to foster and maintain meaningful relationships and penetrate new channels will help us achieve this at scale, offering even more consumers our elevated cannabis experience. With Petalfast’s go-to-market expertise, we will be able to focus on better serving our current and future partners through growing our production, operations and distribution capabilities to be a premiere partner for brands entering the Arizona market.”

Jason Vegotsky added: “Feel Sublime’s high-quality products have become a staple of the Arizona market. We look forward to working alongside their team to drive its wide variety of products into new channels of distribution and help cement the brand as a leader in the state and beyond for years to come.”

For more information on hiring and recruiting, email work@petalfast.com . For inquiries related to services and expansion opportunities, email hey@petalfast.com .

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program in California and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis, while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.

About Consensus Holdings

Consensus Holdings is an operations-focused multi-state cannabis operator. In Arizona, Consensus operates a best-in-class indoor cultivation, commercial kitchen, and state-wide distribution. Consensus also owns and operates the Feel Sublime brand in multiple states, and is partnered with national cannabis brand partners in Arizona product production, sales and distribution.