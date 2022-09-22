Akari Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Oncology & HemOnc Conference

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company will participate in the investor-focused Cantor Oncology & HemOnc Conference on September 28, 2022. President and CEO Rachelle Jacques will take part in a conference panel, Addressing Challenges in Cell Therapy and Transplant, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will attend 1:1 investor meetings.



About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) is a biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Akari’s lead asset, investigational nomacopan, is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of C5 complement activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Akari’s pipeline includes a Phase 3 clinical trial program investigating nomacopan for severe pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), as well as pre-clinical research of long-acting PAS-nomacopan in geographic atrophy (GA). For more information about Akari, please visit akaritx.com.

