Avid Bioservices Appoints Michael Alston, Jr. as Vice President, Operations

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the appointment of Michael Alston, Jr. as vice president, operations. Mr. Alston was promoted from Avid’s director of project engineering, a role in which he led all of the company’s ongoing facility expansions. In his new position, he will continue to oversee these projects including the Myford South expansion, as well as the construction of Avid’s new dedicated cell and gene therapy facility.



Mr. Alston has more than 15 years of experience spanning operational and capital management responsibilities supporting cGMP manufacturing, facilities, engineering, and environmental, health and safety (EHS) functions. Prior to joining Avid in 2019, Mr. Alston was associate director, engineering and facilities with Sterogene Bioseperations, where he led the biotechnology company’s engineering, facilities, maintenance, safety and environmental functions. During this time, he led the design, construction and launch of Sterogene’s new, more than $5 million cGMP laboratory and pilot plant manufacturing facility. Mr. Alston has also previously served in senior roles within Merck’s viral vaccine manufacturing unit, including senior manufacturing supervisor. His career has included senior engineering, facilities and operational management positions with Unilever and ConAgra Foods.

“Michael’s promotion to vice president, operations, is well deserved based on the exceptional job he has done leading and overseeing our multiple facility expansion and buildout projects, which are complex and occurring concurrently. His extensive background in both engineering and operations is ideally suited for his new role and the responsibilities that come with the position. We are thrilled to be able to promote such a talented individual from within Avid to this key role and look forward to Michael’s continued contributions to the company’s success,” said Nick Green, president and chief executive officer of Avid Bioservices.

