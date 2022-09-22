Author Who Created "Rizzoli & Isles" is Next Husson University Distinguished Business Speaker Series Guest

BANGOR, MAINE, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The seventh installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series will feature international bestselling author Tess Gerritsen. Known as a master of mystery and medical suspense novels, Gerritsen will talk about how she transitioned from being a physician to writing fiction and the publishing business.

“I was on maternity leave when I began working on my first novel,” said Gerritsen. “After it was published in 1987, I began the slow transition from full-time doctor to full-time writer. The rest is history.”

Following the success of her first novel, “Call After Midnight,” Gerritsen wrote eight more romantic suspense novels. She also wrote a screenplay called “Adrift.” The options to her screenplay were picked up and the story aired as a CBS Movie of the Week starring Kate Jackson of “Charlie’s Angels” in 1993.

Her books have been top-three sellers in the United States and number one bestsellers abroad. She has won both the Nero Wolfe Award for her story “Vanish,” and the Rita Award for her story “The Surgeon.”

Critics around the world have praised her novels. The Philadelphia Inquirer called her writing "Pulse-pounding fun" while the Toronto Globe and Mail considers her books to be "scary and brilliant." Reviewers at the Chicago Tribune described her writing as "polished, riveting prose" with Publishers Weekly calling her the "medical suspense queen."

She is probably best known for her series of novels featuring homicide detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles. These books inspired the TNT television series "Rizzoli & Isles" starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander. Gerritsen’s newest Rizzoli and Isles book, “Listen to Me,” was recently released.

Gerritsen's first medical thriller, “Harvest,” was released in hardcover in 1996. Book sales for this novel marked her debut on the New York Times bestseller list.

Her suspense novels since then have been: “Life Support” (1997), “Bloodstream” (1998), “Gravity” (1999), “The Surgeon” (2001), “The Apprentice” (2002), “The Sinner” (2003), “Body Double” (2004), “Vanish” (2005), “The Mephisto Club” (2006), “The Bone Garden” (2007), “The Keepsake” (2008; UK Title: “Keeping the Dead”), “Ice Cold” (2010; UK Title: “The Killing Place”), “The Silent Girl” (2011), “Last to Die” (2012), “Die Again” (2015), “Playing with Fire” (2015), “I Know a Secret” (2017) and “The Shape of Night” (2019). Her books have been published in 40 countries, and more than 40 million copies have been sold around the world.

In addition, Gerritsen is a filmmaker. She and her son Josh have just completed production of a feature-length documentary called “Magnificent Beast.” It’s about the ancient origins of the pig taboo. Their previous film, “Island Zero,” is a feature-length horror movie that was released in 2018. Now retired from medicine, Gerritsen writes full time and lives in Maine.

The seventh installment of the Distinguished Business Speaker Series featuring Tess Gerritsen will take place on September 28, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre.

Alumni and friends of Husson University are asked to register for this upcoming presentation in advance. A link to the online registration form is available at https://www.husson.edu/alumni/events.

The purpose of Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series is to educate students, alumni and community members on the challenges facing individuals, businesses and related professions. In addition, this series is designed to inspire those who will become our future leaders. Launched in September of 2021, in conjunction with the opening of Harold Alfond Hall, the new home of Husson University’s College of Business, this series includes dynamic speakers from a variety of disciplines ranging from banking, manufacturing, government and security, to agriculture, publishing, management, marketing and more.

“As the home of Maine’s largest College of Business, Husson University is the natural choice to learn more about the professional journey of an accomplished author like Tess Gerritsen,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business and the New England School of Communications (NESCom). “In addition to furthering the education of our students, gatherings like this provide an opportunity for members of the public to hear directly from influential individuals who affect our economy and our culture.”

Every event in the Distinguished Business Speaker Series is free and open to the public. Masks are not required on campus except where “clearly marked or communicated otherwise.” While masks are not required to attend this event, all individuals in attendance have the option to continue to wear COVID-19 protective masks if that’s their preference.

Offering an array of undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees and certificates that can be taken on campus, on site or online, the College of Business is dedicated to providing students with an education that leads to career success, regardless of whether they choose to work in the public sector; the private and corporate sector; or for non-profit organizations. Courses in the College of Business offer students the opportunity for experiences where they “learn by doing.” For more information about Husson University’s College of Business visit https://www.husson.edu/college-of-business/.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

# # #

Attachments