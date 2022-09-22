Global Electric Three Wheeler Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Piaggio, Atul Auto, Changzhou Yufeng Vehicle and Lohia Auto Industries Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Three Wheeler Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Vehicle Type, By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Three-wheeler Market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 6.50% in value terms during the forecast period to reach USD2,323.50 million by 2027.

Anticipated growth in the Global Electric Three-wheeler Market can be attributed to growing fuel prices and growing government initiatives to escalate the acceptance of environment friendly automobiles including three-wheelers. Increasing urbanization, rapidly expanding charging infrastructure network are also among the other factors that are expected to positively influence the growth of the Global Electric Three-wheeler Market in the upcoming five years.



Countries across the globe have acknowledged the necessity to go electric, to curb the rising pollution levels generated from automobiles including three-wheelers. Many countries like China, India, Bangladesh etc. have already ramped up the activities to improve the market penetration of electric three-wheelers.

The electric three-wheeler does not have an internal combustion engine like most three-wheelers have, instead, the electric three-wheelers are powered by a rechargeable battery. Growth factors such as travel convenience, low total cost of ownership, affordable mass commuting, high efficiency, among others have also increased the adoption of electric three-wheelers across various regions over last five years.



The coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on the sales of electric three-wheelers across regions around the globe. In 2020, electric three-wheeler sales declined in comparison to previous year as major electric three-wheeler producing countries around the world such as China, India etc. underwent strict lockdown in the second and third quarter of 2020 as a measure to control the spreading corona virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the production, sales and supply chain network of the electric three-wheelers. Nevertheless, the electric three-wheeler market is anticipated to recover due to increasing number of government initiatives to increase the adoption of electric three-wheelers.



Low Total Cost of Ownership Drives the Market Growth

Cost of ownership of a traditional three-wheeler is relatively on a higher side as compared to a battery powered three-wheeler, as electric three-wheeler runs on stored charge which gives lower running cost per km. Low total cost of ownership of electric three-wheelers is observed as one of the significant selling points for electric three-wheelers globally. Although, the cost of the electric three-wheeler can itself be the same, and sometimes even costlier than their diesel/petrol powered three-wheeler, the total cost of ownership comes out to be significantly less.

For alike distance travelled, the cost associated with charging an electric three-wheeler is comparatively lesser than the cost of burning petrol or diesel, as a result total cost of ownership of the electric three-wheeler decreases dramatically for longer span of time. However, total savings depends on the particular model of electric three-wheeler an individual buys, and which diesel/petrol powered counterpart one is comparing with. However, in significant number of cases, the lifetime charging cost of an electric three-wheeler comes out to be far lower than the traditional diesel/petrol powered three-wheeler.



Easier Maintenance of Electric Three-Wheelers Drives the Market Growth

The cost to maintain an electric three-wheeler is commonly on much lower side as electric three-wheelers is free from the complexity associated with a petrol/diesel powered internal combustion engine. Coming to the maintenance of an electric three-wheeler, the owner does not have to be worried about all the fluids and moving parts like one has to with a petrol/diesel powered internal combustion engine of a traditional three wheeler.

Moreover, the power control unit of an electric three-wheeler propels the three-wheeler of stored energy coming off from the battery stored onboard and is electrically charged, consequently the electric three-wheeler lacks in terms of the number of components on-board which are in motion, which results in lesser wear and tear and hence low maintenance.

Company Profiles

Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co., Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio Group, Atul Auto Ltd., Changzhou Yufeng Vehicle Co., Ltd., Lohia Auto Industries, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., Skyride Automotive, Shado Group International Pte. Ltd, Beevatech Limited, etc. are among the major market players in the Global Electric Three-wheeler Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Recall (Unaided and Aided)

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier, Load Carrier)

6.2.2. By Battery Capacity (< 101Ah, >101Ah)

6.2.3. By Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead Acid)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map (By Vehicle Type, By Region)



7. Asia-Pacific Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



8. Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



9. Middle East Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



10. South America Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co., Ltd.

13.2. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

13.3. Piaggio Group

13.4. Atul Auto Ltd.

13.5. Changzhou Yufeng Vehicle Co., Ltd.

13.6. Lohia Auto Industries

13.7. Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.

13.8. Skyride Automotive

13.9. Shado Group International Pte. Ltd

13.10. Beevatech Limited



14. Strategic Recommendations

