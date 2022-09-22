Ann Taylor and LOFT Expand BCRF Partnership with New Campaign Better Together: A Sisterhood of Strength

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, leading apparel brands, Ann Taylor and LOFT, today announced the expansion of their ongoing partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) by joining forces to raise funds for research. Through powerful stories told directly by women impacted by and living with breast cancer, Ann Taylor and LOFT have created “A Sisterhood of Strength” that celebrates unstoppable women who only get stronger. The two brands have also announced the launch of Pink Day, a new, recurring brand holiday that will focus on fundraising for BCRF’s important research.



“Ann Taylor and LOFT are committed to supporting women, and every woman has been affected by breast cancer in some way. Because of this, our brands have proudly partnered with BCRF for the past 17 years through a variety of efforts in our stores, through our websites, and in our corporate offices,” says Lexy Onofrio, Senior Vice President of Brand & Creative Marketing, Ann Taylor and LOFT. “This year, our annual campaign takes on a new layer as we form a sisterhood of strength by sharing the powerful stories of resilience from five inspiring women.”

To create the campaign, Ann Taylor and LOFT gathered a group of breast cancer thrivers at their corporate headquarters where the women each shared their stories of diagnosis and treatment. Through images and video captured during the shoot, the brands will bring awareness to BCRF, the highest rated breast cancer research organization in the U.S., and the ever-present need for breast cancer research. The Better Together campaign will include a full window takeover in the Times Square LOFT location, while the sisterhood of thrivers’ stories will be shared across all digital marketing channels, and both brands’ social media channels.

This year, Ann Taylor and LOFT will also introduce Pink Day on October 1st, where the brands will match up to $100,000 in customer donations made to BCRF in stores, including Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet, and online throughout the day. In addition to the donation match, both brands will raise funds for BCRF by selling Cares Cards in stores (from which 90% of the purchase price will directly benefit BCRF), as well as taking customer donations at registers and on the brands’ websites now through October 31st.

“Ann Taylor and LOFT have stood by our side year after year,” said BCRF President and Chief Executive Officer, Myra Biblowit. “Their unwavering commitment has enabled scores of scientists to examine ways to better prevent, diagnose, and treat breast cancer. We are deeply grateful for their steadfast support of our shared mission to improve the health of women the world over.”

Since 2005, Ann Taylor and LOFT, along with their dedicated clients, have raised over $55 million dollars for BCRF, funding over a million hours of critically important breast cancer research. The brands’ support of BCRF has advanced research in breast cancer prevention that is critical to improving treatment options and ending breast cancer as a life-threatening disease.

For more information about Ann Taylor and LOFT and their partnership with BCRF, visit www.anntaylor.com/anntaylorcares and www.loft.com/loftcares.

ABOUT ANN TAYLOR

Ann Taylor is an iconic American sportswear brand rooted in a heritage of workwear. Blending the best of sophisticated, relevant design with notable quality and fit, Ann Taylor lives up to the expectations of today’s accomplished woman through inspirational style for wherever she is headed, a personalized experience, and a belief that empowered women empower women. Founded in 1954 in New Haven, CT, today Ann Taylor has over 200 stores and outlets across the US and offers online shopping at AnnTaylor.com.

ABOUT LOFT

LOFT creates optimistic, feminine, and versatile clothing for a wide range of women with one common style goal: to look and feel confident. From all day, any day must-haves to fashion with a wink, LOFT consistently serves up head-to-toe outfits and perfect pieces at an incredible value which makes getting dressed feel effortless. Launching in 1998, today LOFT has over 500 stores and outlets across the US and offers 24/7 shopping at Loft.com.

ABOUT THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. Investing in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration, BCRF's approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Girvan

Senior Manager, Public Relations

(917) 575.7515

Jennifer_Girvan@anninc.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5616d79-6a62-49af-9bfb-57a6feb375b6

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/314830ce-bb4a-4868-92a1-ccf63e3b9779



