Vaya Space Recognized by the White House and Vice President Kamala Harris for Its Leadership in Apprenticeship

COCOA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaya Space, Inc., the vortex-hybrid rocket engine company and emerging leader in sustainable space access, today announced that the White House and Vice President Kamala Harris have recognized Vaya Space for its leadership and support of the Space Coast Consortium Apprenticeship Program.

Vaya Space is one of the anchor and executive committee members of the Space Coast Consortium Apprenticeship Program (SCCAP) that is focused on implementing world-class apprenticeship programs in occupations that require higher levels of education to perform in today's competitive advanced manufacturing environment. The coalition is committed to cooperating in developing the aerospace industry's workforce demand in critical areas such as manufacturing, maintenance, quality control, and testing.

Vice President Kamala Harris commented at the National Space Council Meeting, "Today, the space industry employs tens of thousands of skilled technical workers. Even so, there are thousands more jobs for technical workers — good-paying jobs that often do not require a four-year degree but are essential to our space program. And these jobs are just waiting to be filled. Last year, I called on private sector leaders to help our nation address, then, this workforce need. And, today, I'm proud to say over a dozen commercial space companies are answering that call."

Anchor companies including Vaya Space, Airbus OneWeb Satellites, Space Tech, and Knights Armament will be joined in October 2022 by Blue Origin, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, and SpaceX that will also contribute to the consortium's efforts and contributions.

Vaya Space's Chief Operating Officer and SCCAP Treasurer Robert Fabian was invited to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, to receive the recognition from Vice President Harris. "We were a founder of the Space Coast Consortium Apprenticeship Program and just signed another new apprentice earlier last week, not because we ever wanted any recognition but because we felt it was the right thing to do. Dedicating ourselves to STEM education and aerospace trade programs allows for us to develop and grow a strong and capable workforce in the future, and it is extremely gratifying to be recognized by the White House for our efforts."

About Vaya Space, Inc.

Vaya Space is a privately owned, vortex-hybrid rocket company based on the Space Coast of Florida with subsidiary operations in Brazil. Vaya Space has developed breakthrough and patented technologies that transform access to space. Vaya was created in 2017 by Sid Gutierrez, former Space Shuttle Commander and NASA's first U.S.-born Hispanic astronaut. Launch Command's final words to Sid at liftoff were "Vaya con Dios" vs. its traditional "Godspeed," and shortly after this inspiration, Vaya was born.

Vaya is a purpose-driven, sustainability focused, and environmentally conscious enterprise dedicated to making a difference for humankind. Vaya Space competes in the estimated $1 trillion small satellite launch sector. Vaya's unique vortex-hybrid rockets utilize the equivalent of two million recycled water bottles per launch and overcome the costs and other issues associated with traditional liquid bi-propellant rockets to transform the safety and affordability of the industry.

Additional information can be found at vayaspace.com.

For investor inquiries about Vaya Space, please contact:

Vaya Space Investor Relations

Kevin Lowdermilk

+1 703 346-6826

Kevin.Lowdermilk@VayaSpace.com

Vaya Space Media Relations

Mary Baldino

+1 321 270-1478

Mary.Baldino@VayaSpace.com

Contact Information:

Mary Baldino

Marketing Manager

mary.baldino@vayaspace.com

321-446-5905



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment